New self-help group in the Wetterau

Sarah Graf lived in an unhealthy relationship for years. Her partner was a narcissist. For these people, the focus is almost always on their own feelings and thoughts, but it is difficult and sometimes impossible for them to feel empathy. The deceptive thing is that the patterns slowly crept in, says Sarah Graf, looking back. This process takes place in different stages of the relationship, which is also known as “love bombing”. “Most of the time, the person affected doesn’t notice until much too late that his or her relationship is toxic,” she explains. It was the same for her, she remembers. It was only after their separation, after therapy and many years of healing that she realized that she had been psychologically abused. “This realization is incredibly relieving and frightening at the same time,” she admits.

A new self-help group she founded in the Wetterau district is aimed at people who have been or are affected by narcissistic abuse. The current members have been meeting since the summer, but they are still in the getting-to-know-you phase and are therefore open to new members. Regardless of whether you are a parent, partner or other close caregiver, it is not easy to recognize narcissistic behavior patterns and subsequently make appropriate decisions for yourself.

Feeling empathy is difficult

A person with narcissistic disorder needs a lot of attention and recognition from those around them. Pathological narcissists are very sensitive and sensitive, criticism can hardly be accepted, but “handing it out is not a problem,” says Graf. The other person’s statements are often distorted in such a way that one feels guilty after a conversation.

“I wish we could spend more time together” can quickly turn into “It’s my fault that our relationship is going so badly because I never have time for my partner.” Aggressive tantrums could also be present if a person with narcissistic personality disorder feels attacked or exposed. That could be extremely frightening and deeply hurtful.

The goal is an atmosphere of understanding

But how do you know that you are dealing with a person with narcissistic personality disorder? The meeting participants would have to answer this question for themselves in advance. Nobody in the existing group has the professional competence to make diagnoses. However, everyone had already dealt with the topic in advance and was sure that they had had such an experience. “I recommend everyone to do research, preferably in relevant specialist literature,” says Graf. The Internet also helps with an initial search and classification. At some point it became more important to her to deal with “real” people. This provides added value that cannot be achieved over the long term via the Internet. “You cannot replace people who listen and talk with the digital world,” she affirms.

During the discussions you can also find out very quickly whether the exchange would be helpful. The aim is to create an atmosphere of understanding, empathy and mutual respect. Dealing with narcissistic abuse is a complex, lengthy journey that is often accompanied by confusion, pain and isolation. “Sharing your experiences in a group can help reduce feelings of loneliness and set you on the path to healing together,” believes Graf.

There hadn’t been any self-help offers in her area so far, so she decided to set up a group. A short time later she became aware of the Wetterau district’s self-help groups by chance. This collaboration means a lot to her, “it underpins the credibility of the abused people, which is urgently needed,” she believes.

The new self-help group meets once a month in Bad Nauheim/Friedberg and is open to other affected people. If you need further information, you can send an email to Selbsthilfegruppe.sarahgraf@web.de.

