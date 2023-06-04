New Skoda Small 2023-2024, the compact and economical SUV of the Volkswagen turning point is taking more and more shape

Skoda Small will be the Czech alternative to the Volkswagen ID.2. Skoda is preparing to rapidly expand its all-electric range with the introduction of six models by 2026, and the new small compact SUV could be the most important among them. We don’t have many specific details yet on this new car, but Skoda has confirmed that the 2025 introductory price will be around £22,000.

It was also announced that the car will be based on the Volkswagen group’s MEB Entry platform, the same used for the production version of the recently presented ID.2 concept. This concept will serve as the basis for the Volkswagen ID.2X, an SUV variant that will compete with Skoda’s offer. Let’s take stock:

The surprise of the new Skoda Small 2023-2024 SUV

Il Skoda’s future all-electric compact SUV it will be around 4.1 meters long, sitting slightly below the current Kamiq model, but will offer similar boot space to the larger Scala. We expect this electric model to adopt the same powertrains as the Volkswagen ID.2, including a front-mounted 233PS electric motor. Different battery capacities will be available, including 38 kWh and 56 kWh, which will allow a range of up to 500 km.

The production of this vehicle will take place in Spain together with the Cupra UrbanRebel, another all-electric car that shares the Volkswagen Group’s MEB Entry architecture.

The front grille design and robust proportions of the SUV will serve as a source of inspiration for future Skoda electric models, including the Elroq. Skoda will not only have rivals within the VW Group, but will also have to deal with high-level competitors such as the Jeep Avenger and Mini Aceman. This new model will sit above an even more affordable Skoda electric SUV, scheduled for launch around 2027, and below the Skoda Elroq, scheduled for 2024.

Skoda Small is the concept of the future all-electric compact car from Skoda, which will have a price of around 20,000 euros. This model anticipates the third car of the trio of electric vehicles produced in Spain by the Volkswagen Group, which also include the ID.2 and the Copper Urbanrebel.

The Czech compact, expected together with the others during the middle of the decade, with the presentation expected in 2025, will be a B-Suv with a length of about 4.1 meters. It will be designed to fully exploit the potential offered by the technical platform.

Despite its small size, Skoda’s future electric city SUV will offer a considerable amount of space for passengers and, above all, for luggage: a compartment with a declared capacity of up to 460 liters will be available, comparable to that of a Skoda Scalawhich is a C-segment vehicle.

The car that will develop from the Small concept, as well as the others future B-segment models of the Volkswagen Group, will be based on a specific variant of the MEB platform, called MEB Entry, designed specifically for more compact and cheaper models. It will be a shorter version of the German skateboard platform, as it does not have a rear engine as is the case with the MEB platform. The electric unit will be mounted in the front together with the control and power electronics, and the traction will be on the front wheels only.