New spaces inaugurated in the Emergency Department of Cattinara – Sanità

Health

by admin
With a brief ceremony, the new areas of the Emergency Department of the Cattinara Hospital dedicated to Brief Intensive Observation (OBI) were inaugurated today. These are supplementary operating areas which guarantee the provisions of the “Enhancement plan”, continuity of the hospital service, the provision of redevelopment of the hospital complex in progress and concerning, among others, the entire level 3 of the building of which the First Aid is an integral part.


Until now, the processing areas of the Cattinara Emergency Department were seriously insufficient given the daily average number of patients in the process (60/80); with this “additional” operational area (12 beds), moreover, it will be possible to respond to medium-low priority codes (40/50% of accesses).


The intervention, which cost 524 thousand euros, lasted 4 months; each of the 12 patient workstations is equipped with modern “bed head beams” or “hanging beams” with distribution of medical gases, connections for the various monitoring systems, lighting also with “scialitic” lamps, call to nurses and more. The economic coverage was guaranteed for 400 thousand euros from the resources assigned by the Reorganization Plan and for 124 thousand from the “sums available” resources of the economic framework of the redevelopment intervention of the Cattinara hospital district.

See also  New training course for wheelchair users at the central clinic in Bad Berka

