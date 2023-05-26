New specialist book helps practice owners in their search for qualified employees

Reference book “Skills shortage – and how to avoid it” – Chris Fengler

“Skills shortage – and how to avoid it”

Chris Fengler – an expert in recruiting medical professionals for doctors, dentists and specialists – has summarized his many years of experience and knowledge in a practice-oriented guide that is easy to understand. In six chapters, he breaks down the problem of the shortage of skilled workers from general to specific, puts political efforts in the right context, lists typical mistakes in recruiting and gives concrete tips and recommendations for owners of medical, dental and specialist practices.

The ever-worsening shortage of skilled workers is currently hitting doctors, dentists and specialists with their practice teams particularly hard. Finding and retaining qualified, motivated and committed employees for one’s own practice is hardly or not at all possible with the “classic” methods. Without a clear positioning, a convincing approach and targeted on-boarding and employee retention strategies, not only the important young people are missing. In the worst case, irreplaceable top performers migrate to competitors and endanger the economic existence of the practice.

Chris Fengler has a solution for this. In his practical guide “Lack of skilled workers – and how to get around it”, he shows doctors, dentists and specialists step by step the necessary measures to ensure a constant flow of interested applicants despite the shortage of skilled workers – and to do everything in their power to promote the well-being of the to devote to patients. “Many practice owners currently do not know where to start in order to stop an impending downward spiral. In fact, the personality of the applicant is even more important than the specific job skills, which can be adapted to specific needs. But how do I find out whether the candidate really fits into my team?” asks Chris Fengler in the introduction. The reader receives the detailed answer in six chapters that build on one another, which do not omit unpleasant facts and widespread dead ends. From Berlin, the author and HR expert has been helping hundreds of practice owners for many years to find those employees who really advance the team, inspire patients and ensure sustainable economic success. The 160-page specialist book was published by FinanzBuch Verlag/Munich at the end of May 2023 and is now available online and offline from all standard booksellers for 20 euros.

More information at:

Fengler Consulting GmbH is one of the fastest growing agencies for personnel marketing in Germany and market leader for the unique digital recruitment of employees based on personality psychology. With the aim of finding and retaining the right employees for medical, dental and specialist practices, both professionally and personally, Chris Fengler and his team have already been able to help hundreds of practice owners in Germany, Austria and Switzerland on a permanent basis.

