The question of the new stadium continues to be at the center of the debates of Milan, Inter and the Municipality. After the communication from the Rossoneri in yesterday’s meeting with the Municipality, with the officialization of the formal interest in building the plant on the area of ​​the former La Maura racetrack, a meeting was held in the late afternoon of Wednesday 1 March between Gerry Cardinale and the mayor of Milan. A short interview, which lasted less than half an hour. Meanwhile, Alessandro Antonello, the Nerazzurri’s Corporate CEO, revealed that Inter have a plan B outside the Municipality of Milan. There are no official confirmations yet, but the identified area should be the one in the municipality of Rozzano on the border with Assago

La Maura: the obstacles of the scenario On the Milan front, now facing the La Maura racecourse, the scenario is not without obstacles. The interlocutor is F3AGreen, a subsidiary of FCMAGroup, which signed a preliminary agreement with Snaitech for the sale of the area relatively recently. However, there are suspensive conditions that would bind the future buyer. First of all, the sale of the area will be finalized only when the trot track inside the gallop racecourse (owned by Snai) will be ready. Furthermore, there is a safeguard clause for the horse racing activity, therefore constraints with respect to the coexistence of the performance of the races, training activities, passage of the horses, etc. Last, but equally binding, the area, included in the South Agricultural Park of Milan, is considered essential for environmental quality and therefore cannot be built over. Point taken up by a motion of the City Council which commits the Mayor and the Council to "not change the intended use of the area called La Maura if required by today's or future ownership".

Sala: “It seems that Milan are accelerating on the stadium” Meanwhile, Beppe Sala has returned to the subject. “My hope is that Inter, even in a transitional phase, can stay at San Siro. Someone has said that the mayor is losing a battle, I don’t know why they say that.” This was stated by the mayor of Milan on the sidelines of the “DigiGreen” event. “If the teams want a new stadium, because they think they’ll get more revenue, I can’t do much about it,” adds Sala, explaining that Milan’s orientation seems clear and is to “go towards a stadium and with a precise project. Inter not yet, let’s see”.