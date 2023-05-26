Home » New Stiko recommendation: No more corona vaccination for children and young people
Health

New Stiko recommendation: No more corona vaccination for children and young people

by admin
New Stiko recommendation: No more corona vaccination for children and young people
Health New Stiko recommendation

No more corona vaccination for children and young people

| Reading time: 2 minutes

Vaccine.jpg” srcset=”https://img.welt.de/img/gesundheit/mobile245539856/2651620177-ci23x11-w1136/Girl-getting-Covid-19-Vaccine.jpg 1.0x” media=”(min-width: 910px)”>Vaccine.jpg” srcset=”https://img.welt.de/img/gesundheit/mobile245539856/2651620177-ci23x11-w910/Girl-getting-Covid-19-Vaccine.jpg 1.0x” media=”(min-width: 600px)”>Vaccine.jpg” srcset=”https://img.welt.de/img/gesundheit/mobile245539856/2651620177-ci23x11-w600/Girl-getting-Covid-19-Vaccine.jpg 1.0x”> Vaccine.jpg 1.0x” media=”(min-width: 910px)”>Vaccine.jpg 1.0x” media=”(min-width: 600px)”>Vaccine.jpg 1.0x”> Because of the weakened pandemic situation, the Stiko no longer recommends a corona vaccination

Because of the weakened pandemic situation, the Stiko no longer recommends a corona vaccination

Quelle: Getty Images

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

The Standing Vaccination Commission no longer recommends corona vaccination for healthy children and adolescents. The decision is considered a transition from pandemic to normal mode. Which groups should still be protected by a booster vaccination.

FIn view of the weakened pandemic situation, the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) no longer recommends corona vaccination for healthy infants, children and adolescents. No further booster vaccinations are recommended for healthy adults up to the age of 59 and pregnant women – but they should have achieved basic immunity. People over 60, on the other hand, should get an annual booster. This is what the renewed recommendations for the Stiko Covid 19 vaccination, which the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) published on Thursday, provide.

With the innovations, Stiko is including the Covid-19 vaccination in its general vaccination recommendations for 2023. So far, the committee had made separate Covid 19 vaccination recommendations during the pandemic, which were repeatedly adapted. The current step can be seen as a kind of transition from pandemic to normal mode.

The Stiko at the RKI had already presented the recommendations at the end of April. The draft decision was then sent to the federal states and specialist groups.

About the consequences of school closures

Portrait of a 9-year old caucasian boy sitting at home at his desk and doing his maths homework. Candid shot, natural light.

Education gaps after Corona

Theme image - alternating lessons, face-to-face lessons, normal school lessons at a school in the Corona period before the lockdown phase in Baden-Württemberg, Germany Image: Model release. Model release contract is available. A student sits in a lesson, lesson, with a face mask, corona face mask, FFP2 mask, blue disposable mask, disposable face mask, face mask in the classroom, classroom, in his class at his table in class. He writes and works. There is a face mask on his student desk next to his pencil case. Pupils, learn, table, school desk, school desk, blackboard, blackboard, green blackboard, chalk, inscription, school closure, deserted, nobody, chairs, chair, table, tables, elementary school, secondary school, secondary school, seated, works, sits, writes, learns , in class, everyday school life, school lesson, window, ventilation, ventilate, draft air, face-to-face teaching, distance rule, school class, aerosols, hygiene measures, hygiene measure, hygiene rules, hygiene rule, hygiene, AHA, MND, write, desk, tables, table, lying, grammar school, further, school learn, pupil, call, work, work, class, teaching, action, sheet, paper, upbringing, education, daytime, interior, inside, room, classroom, classroom, face-to-face teaching, instruction, teach, teach, distance, protective mask , Protective mask obligation, obligation to wear mouth protection, self-protection, mouth and nose protection, droplet infection, face, protective masks, mouth and nose masks, face masks, corona mask, respiratory protection masks, respirator mask, face mask, surgical mask, room, mask obligation, mask, mouth protection mask, mouth protection , mouth and nose mask, protection, corona crisis, shutdown, lockdown, coronavirus, crisis, epidemic, pandemic, pandemic, epidemic, virulent, epidemic, contagious, contagion, Sars-CoV-2, Covid-20, Covid-19 , viruses, virus, corona virus, corona, infect, infection, risk of infection, risk of contagion, social contacts, social contact, dista || Model release available

Sad

In addition to people over the age of 60, the booster recommendation also applies to residents of care facilities and people with certain previous illnesses from the age of six months, as well as to people who work in medicine and care and therefore have an increased risk of infection. Family members and close contacts of people for whom the vaccination is unlikely to have a protective effect should also receive further booster vaccinations. The preferred time is autumn, as known from the flu vaccination. This is to prevent serious illnesses.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Aha! Ten minutes of everyday knowledge” is WELT’s knowledge podcast. Every Tuesday and Thursday we answer everyday questions from the field of science. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Amazon Music or directly via RSS feed.

See also  Covid. Are the masks back? “If the situation worsens, reintroduce the obligation indoors”. The draft circular of the Ministry of Health. But in the evening, Minister Speranza stops everything

You may also like

New specialist book helps practice owners in their...

Assault on Capitol Hill, the head of US...

Study: Exercise can also reduce pain

New antibiotic discovered with Artificial Intelligence in two...

Ministry stop the supplement passed off online as...

Why do infants die from sudden infant death...

25% of the population will suffer from hearing...

Women With Heart Attacks: Worse Prognosis, Earlier Death...

Maddie McCann, closed the research in Portugal after...

Tasty light custard, the recipe we’ve been waiting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy