A team of researchers from Harvard Medical School has identified a new DNA repair mechanism that occurs exclusively in neurons, some of the longest-lived cells in the body. The research, conducted on mice and published in Naturehelps explain why neurons continue to function over time despite their intense repetitive work.

Specifically, the results show that a protein complex called NPAS4 – NuA4 initiates a pathway to repair activity-induced DNA breaks in neurons.

NPAS4 is a transcription factor whose function was discovered by Michael Greenberg’s lab in 2008.

“More research is needed, but we think this is a very promising mechanism for explaining how neurons maintain their longevity over timesaid co-first author Elizabeth Pollina, who did the work as a research scientist at HMS, and is now an assistant professor of developmental biology at Washington University School of Medicine.

If the findings are confirmed in further animal and then human studies, they could help scientists understand the precise process by which neurons in the brain break down during aging or neurodegenerative disease.

Recall that within the vast landscape of cell types in the body, neurons stand out: unlike most other cells, they do not regenerate or replicate. Day after day, year after year, they work tirelessly to remodel themselves in response to environmental cues, ensuring that the brain can adapt and function throughout life.

Source: Harvard Medical School