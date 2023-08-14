New Stroke Guide | HEALTH ADHOC

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 12:49 p.m

German Stroke Aid Foundation

press release

New Stroke Guide

The free guide is available as a download and in printed form. Image rights: German Stroke Aid Foundation

Gütersloh – The German Stroke Foundation has completely revised and reissued its guide “Back at Home”.

On 32 pages, the free brochure provides valuable tips and answers to many questions that those affected and their families often only ask after they have left the hospital. This involves the further supply of aids, therapies and medication, adjustments in the living environment, advice centers and further assistance. “Back at home” is a helpful guide for those affected and their families on the way back to a life that is as self-determined and content as possible.

The “Home Again” guide is available as a PDF download or can be ordered in printed form.

Internet: schlaganfall-hilfe.de/shop

Phone: 0 52 41 97 70-0

