Home Health New study confirms that beef and milk are linked to colorectal cancer,
Health

New study confirms that beef and milk are linked to colorectal cancer,

by admin
New study confirms that beef and milk are linked to colorectal cancer,

Study supports previously identified links between beef and milk protein expression as a possible cause of colorectal cancer

Bovine Meat and Milk Factors (BMMF) – first identified by deVilliers et al. in 2014 – represent a class of infectious agents found in beef and cow milk that have been linked to the development of cancer. New research published in Molecular Oncology suggests that monitoring the presence and expression rate of a BMMF-encoded protein, called Rep, at tissue inflammatory sites may help identify individuals at risk of subsequently developing colorectal cancer after decades-long latent periods .

The study compared the presence of Rep and specific immune cells in the tissues of people with and without colorectal cancer. In addition to observing different expressions of Rep among these groups, the researchers identified Rep in immune cells involved in inflammation in the precancerous stages, supporting a Early contribution of BMMF to colorectal cancer through indirect carcinogenesis (described by zur Hausen in 2001 and 2009). “With further studies, we intend to test whether the identification of BMMF-positive inflamed tissue can be used as an early risk marker for colorectal cancer. Therefore, early monitoring of Rep expression and inflammation in biopsies is important to better understand specific BMMF induction in cancer and prognosis,” said corresponding author Timo Bund, of the German Research Center about cancer. “Early identification of BMMF could offer new preventive and therapeutic intervention options.”

Italian hydroelectric sector: drought and rising rents

Italian hydroelectric sector: drought and rising rents

Salt and its key role in the energy transition

Salt and its key role in the energy transition

See also  Buy early and enjoy early? "Jelly Screen" Disturbance Appears in the First Batch of New iPad Mini | XFastest News

Climate: African citizens are demanding immediate action

Climate: African citizens are demanding immediate action

Soil: studied to curb climate change

Soil: studied to curb climate change

How do companies' green initiatives affect greenhouse gas emissions?

How do companies’ green initiatives affect greenhouse gas emissions?

Does children's math ability have a genetic basis?

Does children’s math ability have a genetic basis?

You may also like

First Look INSIDE the New Villas at the...

Carpal tunnel syndrome: symptoms and new therapies

“Sauerkraut and yogurt can reduce stress and anxiety.”...

now it is possible thanks to the pharmacological...

Covid: Fiaso, slight increase in hospitalizations, +2.4% in...

Brazil: deaths from rain on the coast of...

Apple Watch is being used to explore new...

Type 1 diabetes in children, no to the...

Az. Agr. Christine Draps – TUMA D’FE

Hacker attack on websites of Italian companies and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy