Bovine Meat and Milk Factors (BMMF) – first identified by deVilliers et al. in 2014 – represent a class of infectious agents found in beef and cow milk that have been linked to the development of cancer. New research published in Molecular Oncology suggests that monitoring the presence and expression rate of a BMMF-encoded protein, called Rep, at tissue inflammatory sites may help identify individuals at risk of subsequently developing colorectal cancer after decades-long latent periods .

The study compared the presence of Rep and specific immune cells in the tissues of people with and without colorectal cancer. In addition to observing different expressions of Rep among these groups, the researchers identified Rep in immune cells involved in inflammation in the precancerous stages, supporting a Early contribution of BMMF to colorectal cancer through indirect carcinogenesis (described by zur Hausen in 2001 and 2009). “With further studies, we intend to test whether the identification of BMMF-positive inflamed tissue can be used as an early risk marker for colorectal cancer. Therefore, early monitoring of Rep expression and inflammation in biopsies is important to better understand specific BMMF induction in cancer and prognosis,” said corresponding author Timo Bund, of the German Research Center about cancer. “Early identification of BMMF could offer new preventive and therapeutic intervention options.”