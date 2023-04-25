New Study: Do Almonds Help Against Type 2 Diabetes?

It has long been known that almonds are healthy. Now a study has found that the seeds can also help with type 2 diabetes.

Obesity and diabetes are widespread health problems, especially in industrialized nations. Poor diet and little exercise contribute to the fact that certain parts or organs of the body no longer work and function properly.

Conversely, this means that healthy eating and appropriate physical activity, together with other important factors, can ensure a long and healthy life.

Study shows: With almonds against type 2 diabetes

This applies in particular to people who are at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes. This is a metabolic disorder that causes blood sugar levels to rise.

People with type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases (heart attacks, strokes, circulatory problems) and damage to the eyes, nerves and kidneys.

A study from 2023 reveals how important the right diet can be for those affected: This shows that

Daily consumption of almonds helps against type 2 diabetes

can.

In the study, overweight or obese adults of Asian-Indian descent were given 43 grams of raw almonds every day for 12 weeks. According to the study, pancreatic function, insulin resistance, blood sugar and body weight improved after three months. The participants in the study were able to significantly reduce the latter, which in turn had a positive effect on the total cholesterol, which could be reduced as a result.

The positive effects of almonds on health

Almonds support the body in improving its own health. Anyone who eats almonds regularly and over a longer period of time benefits from improved cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

In addition, a reduction in body weight can be seen, which has a positive effect on the function of the pancreas. The reason: At the end of the study, the participants in the almond group showed an increased function of their insulin-producing cells (beta cells).

According to the study, this leads to the conclusion that almonds can help delay the onset of diabetes and the seeds have a positive impact on cardiometabolic health.

In the study, the study team advocates integrating a variety of different, healthy foods into the diet. Mostly plant-based products should end up on the plate and fried snacks should be avoided.

According to the study, almonds are perfect for a healthy diet. The seeds of the rose family are rich in unsaturated fatty acids, vitamin E, protein and nutrients such as magnesium, calcium and copper. With this healthy snack on the daily menu, the topic of longevity can be approached in a much more relaxed manner.

