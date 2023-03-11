National Comprehensive Cancer Network

Plymouth Meeting, Pa., March 10, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

Researchers are calling for better inclusion of people of African descent and of African descent in studies of inherited genetics to tackle inequalities in prostate cancer outcomes.

New research in the March 2023 issue of the JNCCN-Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network highlight how the lack of genomic research for people of African descent, particularly those from sub-Saharan Africa, is hampering efforts to reduce inequalities for people living with cancer. In a study conducted for the first time, researchers evaluated the molecular genetic results of 113 black South African men diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer to find evidence for increased and potentially unique recommendations for genetic testing.

The researchers note that according to the GLOBOCON 2020 studies, the regions of the world most affected by prostate cancer mortality also include populations with significant African ancestry, such as the Caribbean and sub-Saharan regions, with mortality rates that are 3.4 and 2.5 times higher than in the United States, respectively. In the United States, African American men are 2.3 to 5 times more likely to die from prostate cancer than their non-African American peers.

“Although men of African descent have the highest incidence rates for aggressive prostate cancer and associated deaths worldwide, no adjusted testing criteria have been established for such at-risk populations due to the lack of available data,” said the lead researcher Kazzem Gheybi, MD, PhD, from the University of Sydney in Australia. “This study opens the door to the establishment of new criteria and gives men of African descent hope that germline testing can change current disparities in clinical outcomes.”

“The African diaspora is very diverse, so I caution against considering the most genetically diverse population as ‘unique’,” added the lead researcher Vanessa M. Hayes, PhD, also from the University of Sydney and the University of Pretoria in South Africa. “What we need are concerted grassroots integration efforts. We need to develop criteria based on population-specific knowledge. We encourage cancer treatment and germline screening providers to set up a research and development department specifically tailored to include Africa. We need to move away from the one-size-fits-all approach to prostate cancer care; African solutions should address African-relevant disparities in prostate cancer outcomes.”

The study analyzed 21,899 single nucleotide variants, 4,626 small insertions and deletions, and 73 structural variants in 20 genes from 113 patients. After initially ruling out variants known to be not are carcinogenic, they found 38 mutations in 52 patients. A total of 17 pathogenic (4) and potentially oncogenic (13) variants were identified. The 5.6% rate of rare cancer-causing variants in this population was significantly lower than the established rate of 11.8% for non-African patients with confirmed metastatic prostate cancer, indicating a lower sensitivity of current gene panels for risk assessment in this patient population.

“This study underscores the low clinical utility (30%) of the currently most commonly used germline test panels in males of African descent, largely due to the minimal involvement of these groups in the development of the panels,” commented Samuel L. Washington III, MD, MAS, Assistenzprofessor für Urologie; Epidemiologie & Biostatistik, University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Centerwho was not involved in this research.

dr Washington, who is also a member of the NCCN panel for clinical practice guidelines in oncology (NCCN Guidelines ®) for the early detection of prostate cancer continued, “This study underscores two key areas: 1) it provides further evidence for the need for greater inclusivity in the development of genetic panels, and 2) it recognizes that the disparities in outcomes for males of African descent are not solely due to the results in 113 black South African men can be explained. Although the NCCN Guidelines for Prostate Cancer Screening identify Black/African American identity as a risk factor, the panel notes that poor access to care, social determinants of health/social risk, and heritable genes also contribute to these observations. I look forward to further research in this area exploring how to push the boundaries of our current tools to better reflect the populations we serve.”

The entire study is below JNCCN.org to find. Free access to ” Evaluating Germline Testing Panels in Southern African Males with Advanced Prostate Cancer” is available until June 10, 2023. Visit NCCN.org/harmonizedto learn more about that global program from the NCCN, including resources specifically tailored for the people of sub-Saharan Africa.

About JNCCN-Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

Read by more than 25,000 oncologists and other cancer professionals across the United States JNCCN-Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. This peer-reviewed and indexed medical journal provides the latest information on innovations in applied medicine and scientific studies related to oncology health services research, including quality care and value-added, bioethics, comparability and cost-effectiveness, public policies and interventional research to support care and survival aid. JNCCN includes updates to the NCCN Guidelines for Clinical Practice in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines ®), review articles explaining the guidelines’ recommendations, research on public health, and case reports presenting molecular insights for patient care. JNCCN is published by Harborside. visit JNCCN.org. To find out if you are for a FREE Subscription JNCCN eligible, visit NCCN.org/jnccn/subscribe. follow JNCCN on twitter @JNCCN.

Information on the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

Das National Comprehensive Cancer Network ® ( NCCN®) is a non-profit association of leading cancer centersdedicated to patient care, research and education. The NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, equitable and accessible cancer care so that all patients can live better lives. The NCCN Guidelines for Clinical Practice in Oncology ( NCCN Guidelines ®) provide transparent, evidence-based consensus recommendations from experts for cancer treatment, prevention, and support services; they are the accepted standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer care and the most thorough and frequently updated guidelines for clinical practice in any field of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients ® provide expert cancer care information to educate and empower patients and caregivers, with support from the NCCN Foundation ®. In addition, the NCCN Continuing education, global initiatives, Politics and research collaboration and publication in oncology. visit NCCN.orgfor more information.

Rachel Darwin

267-622-6624 [email protected]

Original content from: National Comprehensive Cancer Network, submitted by news aktuell