New study: Researchers warn of autism risk from tap water

Autism is a brain developmental disorder that comes in many forms and manifestations. Even if there are no exact figures, the federal association goes Autism Germany registered association Estimates that six to seven out of 1000 people suffer from an autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The most severe form is early childhood autism, which becomes noticeable around the age of three, among other things through a lack of or delayed language development. A milder form, on the other hand, is Asperger’s autism, in which the language and cognitive abilities of those affected are usually not restricted. Many also have exceptional island talents such as an extremely good memory for numbers or extraordinary arithmetic skills.

In many forms of autism, disorders in social behavior and often stereotyped, i.e. repetitive behavior and movement patterns such as a rocking movement of the upper body are also evident in varying degrees of severity.

Genetic factors and disturbed cerebral metabolism – causes of ASS unexplained

To date, the causes of ASD have not been precisely clarified. Science has so far assumed that autism is probably genetic. A disturbance of the brain metabolism and environmental toxins such as pesticides and phthalates are also discussed as possible triggers.

American researchers have now made an alarming discovery: they found out that children of mothers in Denmark who lived in regions with a high lithium content in tap water during pregnancy were more likely to develop ASD. The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) study was published in early April in the journalJama Pediatrics” published. She is the first to investigate lithium as a possible cause of ASD.

Lithium in different concentrations is a natural component of drinking water

Lithium is a light metal found in minerals and rocks that is washed out by rain or groundwater. Therefore, it occurs naturally in drinking water, but also in foods such as meat, fish, eggs and dairy products. In the 151 examined regions in Denmark, the lithium content varied between 0.6 micrograms per liter and up to 30 micrograms per liter.

Study with more than 8000 ASD sufferers

For the study, the research team analyzed data from 8,842 children with ASD. To do this, it used the location data of their mothers during pregnancy, linked them to the lithium content of the water there and later compared them with a control group. This consisted of 43,864 mothers whose children did not suffer from ASD.

It turned out that the risk for ASA was already at a lithium concentration from 7.36 to 12.67 micrograms per liter

increased by up to 26 percent.

In the group with the highest lithium concentrations of more than 16.78 micrograms per liter, the autism risk was even

In the control group, in which no ASD diseases occurred, the lithium level in the drinking water was below 7.39 micrograms per liter.

Problem could be exacerbated by disposal of lithium batteries

The authors of the study therefore assume that naturally occurring lithium in drinking water should be further investigated as a new environmental risk factor for autistic disorders. “Any drinking water contamination that could affect the developing human brain deserves intensive scrutiny,” said lead author Beate Ritz, professor of epidemiology, environmental health and neurology in one press release the University.

She also suspects that the problem could intensify in the future. “In the future, anthropogenic sources of lithium in water could become more widespread due to the use of lithium batteries and landfill disposal with the potential for groundwater pollution,” she cautions.

Criticism of the study: Lithium consumption of the mothers unknown

Scientists who were not involved in the study have already responded to the study from Denmark. “This is an interesting paper. It does a good job of adapting to possible confounding factors such as the gender and age of the child and socio-economic measures in the neighborhood,” commented researcher Rosa Hoekstra from King’s College London when asked by the “Science Media Centre“.

However, because the study was based on data from Denmark’s national patient registry, children who may have autism but have no official diagnosis are not included in the study. Due to the complexity of this disease, autism diagnoses are not easy and depend very much on the proximity to specialized medical facilities. This means that the probability that a child will be diagnosed with autism at all depends heavily on where they live. This circumstance could therefore have distorted the study results.

Brian Lee from Drexel University in Philadelphia also classified the study as interesting and plausible. Among other things, he was critical of the fact that there is no data on how much lithium the mothers really took in during pregnancy: The accuracy of the quantification of lithium exposure is a problem, he writes in “Spectrum“. Because there is no data that would give precise information about the dose, the place or the time of the actual exposure of the mothers. The study is based solely on how high the concentration was at the place of residence of the mothers during pregnancy.

Lithium effective against mental illness

Lithium has been used in medicine for decades to treat mental illnesses such as depression and bipolar disorder because it has a mood-stabilizing effect. The fact that the drug affects the brain metabolism is undisputed. Pregnant women should not take it, however, as it can lead to miscarriages and heart abnormalities in the child, among other things. The concentration of lithium in medicines is many times higher than in tap water.

Regarding lithium in drinking water, there have already been some studies in the past that indicated that a higher concentration could lead to a reduction in suicides and even prevent dementia. In Germany there are no limit values ​​for lithium in drinking water.