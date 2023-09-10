New Study Reveals Increased Infections and Dominance of Eris Variant: Implications for COVID-19 Pandemic

New Study Reveals Increased Resistance and Spread of Eris Variant

New research conducted by the University of Insubria has shed light on the alarming increase in infections and other pandemic indicators. The study, led by Fabio Angeli from the University’s Department of Medicine and Technological Innovation, focused on the Eris variant and its impact on the ongoing global crisis.

The findings of the study suggest that the Eris variant exhibits a greater resistance to antibodies compared to previous variants, including the feared Omicron strain. Additionally, the transmission and binding capacity of the EG.5 variant to human cells remain unchanged. This explains the surge in indicators such as the number of positive cases, occupancy rate of intensive care beds, deaths, and swab positivity rate, which have increased by 43.4% in positive cases and 44.6% in deaths over the past week in Italy alone.

Furthermore, the study also reveals that the Eris variant is rapidly becoming dominant, accounting for at least 40% of sequencing in Italy. These findings dash hopes that new variants, including Eris, would become less widespread over time.

The research, published in the European Journal of Internal Medicine, was conducted by a study group from the University of Insubria under the coordination of Professor Fabio Angeli, a specialist in Cardiovascular Diseases. The article was co-authored by Martina Zappa, a biotechnologist from Insubria, Andrea Andolina, an infectious disease specialist from Ics Maugeri, and Paolo Verdecchia, a cardiovascular researcher from Perugia.

Following the classification of the EG.5 variant as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization on August 9, the researchers aimed to analyze the extent of its changes and its contribution to the recent surge in infections, hospitalizations, and mortality rates worldwide.

The study focused on a specific mutation (F456L) in the Spike protein of the virus, which enables the Eris variant to escape antibody defenses. This mutation allows EG.5 to maintain the same functional and transmission capabilities as previous Omicron variants, which have dominated the pandemic landscape in recent months.

“Studying and monitoring the spread of virus variants is now more important than ever,” explains Professor Angeli. These findings highlight the need for continued research and the development of future preventive strategies.

