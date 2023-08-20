New study shows how much children have suffered in the corona lockdown

Children and young people have suffered greatly during school closures due to the corona pandemic. This is shown by a current study by the University of Konstanz in cooperation with the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf.

The study, which is based on data from the clinic’s COPSY study (Corona and Psyche), makes it clear that the mental health of young people was significantly affected by the school closures during the first wave of the corona pandemic, as “swr.de” reports .

Quality of life of schoolchildren decreased due to school closures

The study found that with every additional week that young people had to stay at home due to the school closures, their quality of life decreased and their psychological distress increased. This stress manifested itself in sleep disorders, loss of appetite, headaches and family problems. The 11 to 14 age group in particular suffered from the school closures – more than older classmates.

The size of the living space also played a role here. Because especially in households with limited living space, young people between the ages of eleven and 17 suffered the most from the stress caused by the school closures.

Professor slams families being left alone during lockdown

“The families were largely left alone with the unprecedented situation at home, including the multiple burden of balancing work, school and family life,” said Professor Christina Felfe from the University of Konstanz, according to “swr.de”. Overall, the mental health of boys was more impaired than that of girls.

During the pandemic, the Hamburg University Hospital surveyed over 1,000 young people aged 11 to 17 about their health and well-being. The study is based on this data, as well as evaluated calls from the “number against grief”. The aim of the study was to examine the influence of school closures on the development phases of children and adolescents. The researchers emphasized the importance of social ties to role models, teachers and classmates for healthy development.

