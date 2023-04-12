A new chapter in the long history of building bonuses.



With the definitive conversion into law of decree 11 of 2023, changes were made to the regime and deadlines relating to the Superbonus for those who renovate homes, transfer of credits and discounts on invoices for work on boilers and fixtures, deductions, extensions and various interventions. Among the main novelties of the text are the “save boilers” rules, i.e. for interventions in free building such as boilers and fixtures it is possible to access the assignment of credits and the discount on the invoice (and therefore keep them) in the case of works that have not started but are contractually agreed by 16 February 2023.



In practice, it will be enough to demonstrate the existence of an agreement between the customer and the supplier, for example to have the receipt of the bank transfer or proof of payment of the deposit. In the absence of the down payment, “the existence of a binding agreement must be attested by both the client and the provider by means of a substitutive declaration of the deed of notoriety”.