New Suzuki Evx 2023-2025, the SUV that represents a turning point in the brand’s design and quality

Suzuki takes a major step forward towards the electrification era, unveiling the concept Suzuki eVX which could become a real car. Despite having mild hybrid, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, the Japanese manufacturer has not yet included an all-electric model in its lineup. This gap will be filled in 2025, when the production version of the eVX will be launched, as officially confirmed by Suzuki itself. Let’s take a closer look:

Because Suzuki Evx 2023-2025 can be a game changer

Step change for Suzuki with Evx 2023-2025

Suzuki has chosen the Auto Expo in New Delhi as the venue for the world premiere presentation of the eVX concept. This vehicle is of particular importance as it anticipates the features of the first fully electric model produced by the House of Hamamatsu. However, at the moment a precise date has not been communicated for the debut of the series model on the main international markets.

Suzuki eVX is a SUV featuring a rugged design. The dimensions of the vehicle are compact, with a length of 430 cm, a width of 180 cm and a height of 160 cm. The bonnet has a flat surface with slight curves, while the front end features arrow headlamps and an absent front grille. Elements that give an off-road look include the visible raw plastic guards in the geometrically designed wheel arches, as well as the visible guards on the bumpers and rear apron.

Laterally, they are noticeable aerodynamically designed rims, a flat roof, a pronounced camber and a small rear window that emphasizes the protruding rear. The taillights are characterized by horizontal light elements, while above them is positioned a LED strip that extends across the entire width.

No detailed specifications have been provided on the electric power train. The automaker limited itself to communicating that Suzuki eVX is equipped with all-wheel drive and a 60 kWh battery that offers a range of up to 550 kilometers.

To introduce electrification, Suzuki has developed a distinctive and sophisticated design for the eVX, which differs significantly from current models. This electric SUV has similar dimensions to the current Vitara, with a length of 4.3 meters, a width of 1.8 meters and a height of 1.6 meters. The vehicle’s design includes elements typical of current sport utilities, such as the raw plastic protections on the mudguards and bumpers, as well as the metal plates, but introduces innovations for the car manufacturer, such as the cutting of the LED light clusters and the almost completely closed.

Other distinctive details of electric cars include the use of micro cameras instead of rear view mirrors and retractable handles, which, together with other aerodynamic solutions, contribute to optimizing the overall efficiency of the powertrain.

Suzuki declares that the eVX, equipped with a 60 kWh battery, offers a range of 550 kilometers according to the Indian homologation cycle, which is known to be more forgiving. The Japanese manufacturer has confirmed the presence of an all-wheel drive system, but at the moment has not provided details on the power of the engines and the vehicle’s performance.