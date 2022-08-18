Earlier this week, we received a lot of information about the upcoming Borderlands New Tales, which was announced in April. The source is IMDA Singapore, an age rating agency, and we speculate that the game might not be far off as this is usually done late.

As it turns out, we were right. On the now-deleted Amazon store page, we got both more information about the game (the official description can be found under the image, but also in the game’s deluxe edition) and knowledge about the release date. As it turns out, New Tales of Borderlands is set to release on October 21st, which means that after all the recent delays, we’re finally stepping up to the game this fall.

“Stand with the ruthless corporate overlord in this narrative-driven adventure!

In the eternal war-torn metropolis of Prometheus, you’ll take control of Anu, Octavio, and Fran on the worst day of their lives. Explain these three lovable losers as they strive to change the world (and maybe even save it)!

Face off against a planetary invasion, evil vault monsters, and ruthless capitalists in this cinematic thriller, and what happens next is up to you! Meet a disjointed cast full of misfits, assassin droids and talking guns in this race to the top!

Now is the time to fight back against exploitation and corporate greed. It’s time to make chaos your thing.