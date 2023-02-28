The researchers of the University of Technology Sydney have developed a new device that can detect and analyze cancer cells from blood samples, allowing doctors to avoid invasive biopsy procedures and monitor treatment progress.

The Static Droplet Microfluidic device is able to rapidly detect circulating tumour cells that have broken away from a primary tumour and entered the bloodstream. Photo by Dr Majid Warkiani.

The device Static Droplet Microfluidic it can rapidly detect circulating tumor cells that have detached from a primary tumor and entered the bloodstream. The device uses a unique metabolic signature of cancer to differentiate cancer cells from normal blood cells.

“A single cancer cell can exist among billions of blood cells in just one milliliter of blood, making it very difficult to find. New sensing technology has 38,400 chambers that can isolate and classify the number of metabolically active cancer cellssaid Professor Majid Warkiani of the UTS School of Biomedical Engineering.

Once cancer cells are identified with the device, they can undergo genetic and molecular analyses, which can aid in cancer diagnosis and classification and provide personalized treatment plans.

This new technology is designed for integration into research and clinical laboratories without relying on high-end equipment and trained operators. This will allow doctors to diagnose and monitor cancer patients in a convenient and cost-effective way.

Read abstract of the article:

Rapid metabolomic screening of cancer cells through high-throughput static droplet microfluidics

Radfar P, Ding L, de la Fuente LR, Aboulkheyr H, Gallego-Ortega D, Warkiani ME. fast

Biosens Bioelectron. 2023 Mar 1;223:114966. two: 10.1016/j.bios.2022.114966. Epub 2022 Dec 16. PMID: 36580816.

Source: University of Technology Sydney