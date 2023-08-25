Home » New technology lets the paralyzed speak again – health
New technology lets the paralyzed speak again

New technology lets the paralyzed speak again

Brain-computer interfaces should enable people to speak again after a stroke: the idea has been around for a long time, but research is making progress. Two research groups are now presenting two approaches in the journal Nature. Both had surgically implanted an interface in a patient. In one study, she was able to express an average of 62 words per minute through her thoughts, in the other work a woman even managed 78 words per minute. This corresponds to about half the normal speaking rate in English of around 150 words per minute – and exceeds previous systems by more than three times.

