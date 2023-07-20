New Therapy Discovered to Improve Symptoms of Myelofibrosis

#firenze

A group of Italian researchers has published a clinical study in the Clinical Cancer Research journal in which they discovered a therapy capable of improving the symptoms of myelofibrosis, a rare tumor that affects the bone marrow. The study was conducted on 21 patients and demonstrated that the use of a TGF-1/3 growth factor inhibitor drug allowed patients to no longer depend on platelet transfusions and improved their quality of life. The Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome played a key role in the study, identifying the mechanism by which this positive result was recorded. Myelofibrosis, which is the end stage of myeloproliferative diseases, is a rare cancer with an incidence of 2.7 in 100,000 people. Currently, the only treatment available is bone marrow transplantation.

All the News inspired by: Myelofibrosis, discovered therapy that improves symptoms

