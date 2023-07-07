New Therapy Inclisiran Introduced in Piedmont to Fight Cholesterol and Reduce Cardiovascular Disease Deaths

Title: New Therapy for Fighting Cholesterol – Inclisiran – Now Available in Piedmont

Date: July 6, 2023

Author: Alexia Penna

In Piedmont in 2020, cardiovascular diseases accounted for approximately 20,000 deaths, with ischemic and cerebrovascular diseases being the leading cause. However, a new therapy has emerged to combat high cholesterol levels. After receiving approval from AIFA last October, Inclisiran, a drug developed by Novartis, is now available in the region. This medication has the ability to significantly reduce LDL cholesterol levels with just two doses a year.

LDL cholesterol (LDL-C) is a modifiable risk factor that plays a crucial role in cardiovascular health. Numerous clinical studies have demonstrated its direct correlation with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). Extended periods of increased LDL cholesterol levels can lead to the formation of atherosclerotic plaques in the arteries, increasing the risk of acute ischemic events such as heart attacks and strokes.

Following an acute event, cardiovascular prevention becomes a priority to improve the quality of life and reduce the risk of future occurrences. Inclisiran represents a breakthrough in the management of patients with hypercholesterolemia as the first small interfering RNA (siRNA)-based therapy for lowering LDL cholesterol. Its unique mechanism of action inhibits the production of the PCSK9 protein, enhancing the liver’s ability to absorb LDL cholesterol.

Professor Giuseppe Patti, a renowned Cardiologist at the University of Eastern Piedmont and Director of the Thoraco-Cardio-Vascular Department of the Maggiore University Hospital of Charity in Novara, expressed his confidence in the potential of Inclisiran. He stated that this revolutionary drug successfully reduces LDL cholesterol levels in an effective and lasting manner, aiming to prevent the clinical consequences of atherosclerotic disease.

Inclisiran is administered to patients by healthcare professionals. The first injection is followed by a second dose after 3 months, and subsequent doses are given every 6 months, totaling two administrations per year.

Dr. Giuseppe Musumeci, the Cardiology Director of Mauriziano Hospital in Turin, emphasized the significance of introducing this new drug in Piedmont. It marks a significant step forward in refining the therapeutic strategy, particularly in patients with poor medication adherence. By facilitating the management of hypercholesterolemia, Inclisiran helps prevent adverse events and assists patients in reaching and maintaining their LDL cholesterol target levels. This aligns with the European guidelines and promotes better territorial management of the disease.

Dr. Ferdinando Varbella, Head of the Medical Department of the Local Health Authority Turin 3 and Director of SC Cardiology PO Rivoli Turin, further emphasized the crucial role of accurate cholesterol level control in dyslipidemias such as hypercholesterolemia. He highlighted the necessity of an integrated approach between hospital and territorial assistance to ensure constant and personalized surveillance, meeting the specific needs of individual patients.

With the availability of Inclisiran in Piedmont, there is renewed hope in the fight against high cholesterol levels and cardiovascular diseases. This innovative therapy provides a promising solution for patients and reinforces the region’s commitment to better manage and prevent adverse events related to hypercholesterolemia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

