On the occasion of State of Play of this evening, Capcom has released a new trailer Of Resident Evil 4 to show the game in action again. As you know, this is the remake of one of the most beloved chapters of the series.

At this point we would like to warn you that the movie is quite revealing, that is, it contains some not bad advances on the plot. If you have already played the original Resident Evil 4 you will surely not be amazed, but if you are a virgin, so to speak, you may want to avoid watching it.

Note that the footage also reminds us of the arrival of a special demo, the details of which we imagine Capcom will share soon.

Let’s read the official synopsis: “Six years have passed since the biological catastrophe of Raccoon City. Agent Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the accident, has been sent to rescue the kidnapped daughter of the president. He locates her in a remote European village , where the inhabitants are definitely wrong, and the curtain rises on a story of reckless rescues and unspeakable horrors, in an intertwining of life and death, terror and catharsis.”

Before leaving you, we would like to remind you that Resident Evil 4 Remake will be available starting March 24, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.