New training course with future prospects: social assistance with a focus on curative education / last registrations are still possible

Saarbrucken – Many young people have already registered at the nursing schools in Saarbrücken and Neunkirchen for training as social assistants with a focus on remedial care from the 2023/24 school year. The three-year training can be completed at school or integrated into practice. Final applications are still possible.

With the training offensive, the Saarland state government is reacting to the existing shortage of skilled workers. The full school and practice-integrated (PiA) training form differ in that in the full school form, two years of specialist theoretical training are completed followed by a year of practical work, whereas the practical year in the PiA form is divided into all three years of training. The aim of the training is to enable you to work on instruction in inpatient, semi-inpatient and outpatient facilities for families, the elderly and the disabled, as well as in child and youth welfare facilities. A total of 93 training places are offered by the service providers.

Minister of Social Affairs Magnus Jung: “The shortage of skilled workers also leads to problems in the supply of integration assistance. We urgently need more trained specialists in order to be able to guarantee high-quality care in the future. To this end, we create fair and good jobs with the training offensive. Due to their training, social assistants can be used in a variety of ways and have good prospects for the future. I encourage everyone who is interested to apply for an apprenticeship.”

Minister of Education Christine Streichert-Clivot: “With empathy, expertise and heart, curative educators give people with special needs hope, self-determination and participation. Her work sets the pillars for an inclusive society. With the vocational school specializing in curative education, we launched initial vocational training for the fields of curative education this year. In this way, we are also expanding access to advancement training to become a state-recognized educator and state-recognized curative education nurse. This opens up new perspectives for young people with a secondary school leaving certificate and turns them into the skilled workers that our society so urgently needs.”

With the social assistant, specializing in curative education, a previously missing relevant professional training for advancement training as a curative education nurse was created. The fully trained social assistants can shorten the training to become a state-approved curative education nurse.

Interested parties can find more information at www.saarland.de/sozialassistenz

