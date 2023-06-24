New transplant with a stopped heart, other organs explanted too – Medicine

(ANSA) – VERONA, JUNE 24 – A new cardiac transplant with a stopped heart – with a donor who died for over 20 minutes – was performed in the university hospital of Verona. The novelty, compared to the first operation carried out in this way in Padua in mid-May, lies in the fact that the surgeons were able to remove all the thoracic and abdominal organs (heart, lungs, kidneys, liver) from the now deceased donor, then reimplanted with success in 5 patients awaiting transplantation.



The protocol applied by the Veronese team is the same developed by Gino Gerosa, cardiac surgeon at the University of Padua. Also in the case of Verona, the donor heart had stopped beating for 40 minutes: this is the time including the ‘pre-agonal’ phase, of 20-25 minutes, and the observation phase, by law, 20 minutes, of the cessation of the brain activity.



The details of the intervention will be announced on Monday, June 26, during a press conference at the University Hospital of Verona.



Since the ‘first’ in Padua, 4 transplant operations with a stopped heart have been carried out in Italian hospitals so far, 2 in Padua, one in Verona and another in Turin. (HANDLE).



