The physicians-scientists of the Texas Heart Institute announced the results of the largest cell therapy trial to date in patients with chronic heart failure due to low ejection fraction. The therapy benefited patients by improving the heart’s pumping capacity, measured by ejection fraction, and reducing the risk of heart attack or stroke, especially in patients with high levels of inflammation. Furthermore, a strong signal was found in the reduction of cardiovascular death in patients treated with the cells. The results were published in the “Journal of the American College of Cardiology“.

In this landmark clinical study they demonstrated that a special immunomodulatory cell type called MPCs (mesenchymal precursor cells) developed by Mesoblast Inc. has the potential for the first time to address a major contributor to heart failure: inflammation.

Patients treated with MPC showed significant left ventricular muscle strengthening within the first 12 months, as measured by an increase in left ventricular ejection fraction, which measures the pumping capacity of the heart and is one of the metrics used to assess function. overall heart rate. Over an average follow-up of 30 months, MPC treatment reduced the risk of cardiovascular death, heart attack, or stroke, with a greater decrease in patients with increased inflammation.

Read abstract of the article:

Randomized Trial of Targeted Transendocardial Mesenchymal Precursor Cell Therapy in Patients With Heart Failure.

Perin EC, Borow KM, Henry TD, Mendelsohn FO, Miller LW, Swiggum E, Adler ED, Chang DH, Fish RD, Bouchard A, Jenkins M, Yaroshinsky A, Hayes J, Rutman O, James CW, Rose E, Itescu S, Greenberg B.

J Am Coll Cardiol. 2023 March 7;81(9):849-863.

Clinicaltrials.gov (NCT02032004)

Editorial Comment: Mesenchymal Stromal Cell Therapy for Heart Failure: Never Stop DREAMing

Source: Texas Heart Institute