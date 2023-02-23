ON the one hand scientific research, on the other assistance that is truly child-friendly: two essential aspects when it comes to childhood sarcomas. And it is precisely to ensure both that the project aims #Lottoanchio of the Parents’ Association Hematology Pediatric Oncology – Ageop Research, now in its ninth edition.

At the start #Lottoanchio 2023

We are talking about highly aggressive tumors, which develop from bone, cartilaginous, muscle and blood vessel tissues.