New treatments for migraine and headache at the Gallarate hospital

Migraine is one of the most disabling pathologies, as well as the third most frequent, and affects approximately 12% of the adult population worldwide. With a prevalence entirely al female, compared to the male population that suffers from it (the ratio is 3 to 1).

HOW MIGRAINE IS MANIFESTED

Migraine is characterized by intermittent headaches that usually occur unilaterally and pulsatilely, with an intensity that varies from moderate to severe. Often, the symptoms associated with the headache are nausea, vomiting, discomfort around lights, noises and smells. The duration is usually between 4 and 72 hours.

15 MILLION ITALIANS SUFFER FROM HEADACHES

In Italy, it is estimated that the population affected by this disorder is around 24%, or 15 million individuals. Of these, over 4 million people experience at least 5 migraine episodes each month.

MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES

Il Dr. Isidoro La Spina, Director of the SC of Neurology of Gallarate and Busto Arsizio, he explains: «Years ago, the introduction of triptans, for the treatment of migraine, was followed by a long phase without substantial therapeutic innovations. In the last few years the use of monoclonal antibodies with calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) antagonists has led to relevant results in the treatment of migraine in the face of a negligible number of side effects».

THE REGIONAL CENTER FOR THE DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT OF HEADACHE IN GALLARATE

Il Second level Regional Center for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Headaches it is located at the Gallarate-Busto Arsizio Complex Structure of Neurology. Thanks to the commitment of the medical staff (Dr.ssa Elisabetta Dalla Valle, Dr.ssa Simona Corbetta, Dr. Giacomo Querzola and Dr. Andrea Mancioli) and nursing (Ms. Sara Colombo and Ms. Corina Uriciuc), to date, The Regional Center has around 400 patients in charge.

Il Dr. Andrea Mancioli, Head of the Headache Center, Gallarate Hospital underlines «Our clinics deal with primary headache (migraine and tension headache) with particular attention to cluster headaches, menstrual migraine and hormonal headaches, migraine auras and chronic headaches. Courses dedicated to migraine in women are active (ONDA Foundation Center)».

Particularly relevant are the advanced therapy clinics such as anti-CGRP monoclonal antibodies (about 180 patients in care) or botulinum toxin (about 80 patients in care). Overall, there are 12 monthly outpatient sessions, for a total of approx 90 visits and administration of therapy.

«Our series of patients receiving monoclonal antibody therapy is one of the most numerous, not only in the region, but throughout northern Italy, and the procedures for taking charge are outpatient procedures at various NHS levels (first visits, check-ups, deferrable emergencies)» concludes Dr. Mancioli.

CHRONIC MIGRAINE CAN CAUSE DISABILITY

Dr. Elisabetta Dalla Valle adds: «In recent years we have witnessed a epochal change regarding the diagnostic and therapeutic approach of headaches. In the past, patients affected by this pathology were often managed by general practitioners or in any case not specialized in the management of the specific problem. There is currently a greater awareness of the importance of social and economic implications, starting from the institutions that have identified chronic migraine as a pathology that may lead to disability (if correctly diagnosed by a specialized professional), thus attributing the consequent rights to the affected patient”.

NEW POSSIBILITIES OF CARE

Also from the point of view of migraine prophylaxis, the last few years have reserved new and encouraging treatment options with the introduction on the market of monoclonal antibodies against the CGRP receptor (enerumab) or its ligand (galcanezumab, fremanezumab and eptinezumab). Further future prospects include the quarterly intravenous administration of monoclonal antibodies (eptinezumab).

«Our Center has placed itself at the forefront not only in preventive therapies and differential diagnostic evaluations as for patients suffering from migraine, but also in the more modern therapies as needed– explains the dr. James Querzola – In fact, the recent release on the Italian pharmaceutical market of new therapies for the acute phase has broadened and improved the choice of treatments that the patient can use when a headache attack appears. In particular, ditani, selective serotonin 5HT-1F receptor antagonists such as lasmiditan, and gepanti, CGRP antagonists such as rimegepant and ubrogepant, broaden the acute therapeutic choice for those patients who have poor tolerance or poor benefit from other acute therapies such as NSAIDs, paracetamol or triptans».

Transient side effects such as dizziness and/or nausea, if present, also tend to decrease with subsequent intakes. All these aspects make the new therapies for the acute phase of migraine not only valid second-line alternatives for the management of these patients, already used under prescription by the Centre, but potentially also first-line drugs in the near future.

The Regional Center also takes care of women with headaches, one of the categories most involved. «Our center keeps a constant scientific update in order to be able to offer headache patients in our area all the main therapeutic possibilities currently available in our country – explains Dr. Simona Corbetta – With particular attention to women: for this purpose we carry out initiatives also in collaboration with the ONDA foundation, aimed at making the population aware of this problem”.

Finally, Dr. Isidoro La Spina underlines «Our Headache Center is ready to deal with migraine with the most modern therapeutic remedies, both for the acute phase and for prevention, as well as all other types of headache».

He doct. Claudio Arici, Health Director ASST Valle Olona, concludes by stating: «Our second-level Regional Center for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Headaches offers excellent courses dedicated to the treatment of this disabling pathology and shows how ASST Valle Olona, ​​thanks to its professionals, is at the forefront of the commitment to protect of health, primarily women, as this is the category of patients most affected by the disease, but not only. We believe it is essential to correctly inform the population belonging to our ASST of the possibility of finding appropriate and latest generation treatments in a center which is, to all intents and purposes, a point of excellence”.

