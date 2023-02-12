There are gods treatments for psoriasis who can cure it permanently? What causes inflammation and how can the problem be reduced? (join the community of Invalidity and Rights and discover the latest news on civil disability. Join the Telegram groupat the thematic chat it’s at WhatsApp to receive all the news directly on your mobile phone. Enter the Facebook group to talk to thousands of people who have the same interests as you).

Before talking about treatments for psoriasis, it is necessary to make an important clarification: there is currently no cure that permanently eliminates the problemalso because research is still committed to discovering the causes, even if many have been identified.

All currently available treatments, however, manage to decrease its symptoms and, in some cases, as in that of the biological drug we will tell you about, of prolong its effects over time.

Furthermore, what you will find in this in-depth analysis is information that require a doctor’s opinion, because a treatment may be helpful for some but harmful for others. The choice of the application on the individual case must always be prescribed by a professional.

Index

What are the latest treatments for psoriasis?

We will tell you about treatments for mild psoriasis shortly. First, though, let’s introduce you to five new ones treatments for moderate and severe psoriasis developed by some researchers e FDA approved (Food and Drug Administration) in 2022.

In detail, these are:

Decravacitinib tabletsoral treatment for the plaque psoriasis moderate to severe in adults. The drug allows, according to the researchers, to get clearer skin, offering a great option for those who are dissatisfied with topical and conventional treatments. It is a TYK2 protein inhibitor which is found in immune cells and is thought to be central to the cause of psoriasis. Tapinarof cream 1%. A steroid-free cream for plaque psoriasis. According to researchers, it acts effectively and long-term in adults, on mild, moderate and severe plaque psoriasis. Roflummila 3%. This is also a steroid-free cream for the plaque psoriasisincluding the intertriginous areasapproved for use in patients with age 12 or older. Spentlimab-sbzo injectionsthe first major treatment for adults with flare-ups of generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP). It is a monoclonal antibody That inhibits interleukin-36 signaling (IL-36), a major contributor to GPP, a rare, potentially life-threatening skin disease. The injections of this drug they can help clear pustules of patients within days, potentially improving their quality of life; Bimekizumab monoclonal antibody (organic drug approved in this case by theEma – European Medicines Agency). This monoclonal antibody would be able to turn off the inflammation and its effect would be prolonged over three years.

All of the treatments we have listed have some side effectsamong which the most frequent are: headache, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, folliculitis, it’s faringing, candidiasis Oral.

Side effects and possible consequences of prolonged treatment have not yet been evaluated. We remind you that it is always necessary to consult a specialist before starting any treatment.

Find out when civil invalidity is due with dermatological diseases and the recognized percentages.

Join the community e in the chat of Invalidity and Rights and add to the Telegram group of news on disability and Law 104 it’s at that of WhatsApp for all the news. In our Facebook group compare yourself with thousands of people who have the same interests as you.

What are the treatments for mild psoriasis?

The treatments for psoriasis that we have reported to you are mainly used in cases where the forms are moderate or severe.

For i milder cases yes you can intervene locally with emollient and anti-inflammatory creams.

For the treatment of localized areascan be used the laser a eccimetriwhich acts through the issuance of UVB rays and it is quick, painless and can lead to a regression of lesions after just a few sessions.

Civil disability for those suffering from psoriatic arthritis: what they are entitled to and what are the protections for patients suffering from this chronic pathology.

Why are treatments for psoriasis necessary? What is Psoriasis?

Psoriasis is one chronic inflammatory disease of the skin of autoimmune originof which it stress it can be a trigger or a pejorative cause. Only in Italy do they suffer from it almost 3 million people between 15 and 45 years old.

It is a pathology that has a major impact on quality of life of those affected by it, especially affecting the social and relational sphere of the individual.

Psoriasis is characterized by the appearance of red patchessurmounted by scaly crusts, which are localized in various parts of the body, but, more commonly:

lower back and intergluteal groove.

About 50% of patients who suffer from it develop the disease before the age of 20. Also The smallest can be affected by Psoriasis. As in adults, this inflammation can be caused by genetics and environmental factors. It manifests itself with redness, scales, burning and pain. Less frequent, however, are episodes of itching.

Civil disability for those suffering from autoimmune diseases: find out which health and tax benefits are recognized.

New treatments for psoriasis: latest news (2023). In the photo: a woman suffering from psoriasis

What are the causes that lead to having to act with treatments for psoriasis?

Psoriasis is caused by a defect in cell growth. At the base there is one genetic predisposition. Other responsible factors are:

inflammatory reactions in the deepest layer of the dermis and in the most superficial layer of the epidermis;

a higher speed of exchange of the keratinocytes (the predominant cell type in the epidermis);

a process of flaking altered (peeling refers to the natural process during which the outermost layer of skin is shed);

The most frequent causes are:

genetic factors. Studies indicate that in most cases psoriasis is hereditary since its incidence is high in relatives of affected persons. It is thought to be related toinheritance of some genesbut it is not yet understood exactly how it happens. Infections. Infections are often among the causes of the development of psoriasis symptoms. Bacteria, especially the Streptococcusare the pathogens most frequently involved, and are linked to guttate psoriasis. It is known that the Immunodeficiency viruses (HIV), even if it is not a direct cause of psoriasis, increases the likelihood of developing a more severe form where this condition already exists. Stress psoriasis. Psychological stress can worsen the condition and, in some cases, may be enough to trigger it. Drug psoriasis. Some drugs – especially the lithiumThe antimalarials and high blood pressure medications – can trigger psoriasis. Symptoms can also come back when psoriasis medications are stopped suddenly. In these cases, symptoms are often severe.

Psoriasis, all the concessions and guide for ticket exemption: what does it include? We explain who is entitled to contributions for care and how to request them.

Can I get complications if I don’t use psoriasis treatments?

Yes, if you don’t use any psoriasis treatments you could get complications. Psoriasis, in fact, does not only affect the skin, but, in the most extreme forms, it can also affect the joints and give rise to psoriatic arthropathya complication characterized by stiffness and swelling in the joints accompanied by severe pain, warmth and redness.

To avoid complications, it is very important not to overlook the symptomseven in the presence of only thickening of a nail, contact a dermatologist specialist for a timely diagnosis and to proceed with targeted therapy.

Here are the articles preferred by users on health: