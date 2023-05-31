New Udine hospital, lots 3 and 4 will be operational in 2025 – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – UDINE, MAY 30 – The spaces of the 3rd and 4th lot of the new Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine will be operational in 2025: the works are in progress and 44% have been completed from a financial point of view , for about 60% from the point of view of the works. The point on the construction site was made today during an inspection by the regional councilor for health, Riccardo Riccardi, accompanied by the director of the Asufc, Denis Caporale.



The 3rd and 4th lots will host the entire emergency medicine and first aid area, which will be doubled compared to the current one, the helicopter rescue landing on the roof of the structure, 15 new intensive care places, four rooms for metabolic radiotherapy, three angiography rooms, three for haemodynamics, emergency radiology, six specialist operating theatres, three for cardiac surgery, a stroke unit, hospital wards, changing rooms and doctors’ offices. The first stone was laid in 2019, the total amount of the works was initially 66 million euros, “but with the variations and the increase in prices it will eventually be around 100 million”, anticipated Caporale. “There will be a part dedicated to emergencies and intensive care with the landing of the ambulance, for which we are depositing the latest documentation at the Infrastructure Department and it will be subject to testing”, added the director. “An important loan has arrived from the Region, 16 million between 2021 and 2022 – continued Caporale – which has allowed us to give continuity to the construction site. We ask the Region for further support in financial terms – he specified – given that the trend material prices have not stabilized and could be a problem.” Speaking of the “old hospital”, Caporale said that “space is being cleared in pavilion 6 in the meantime, it will then be demolished to make way for the parking lots”. (HANDLE).

