New updated rules on joint current accounts in the event of debts, divorce, inheritance and the purchase of assets

What are the new updated rules on joint current accounts in case of debts, divorce, inheritance and purchases of personal property in 2023? The bank account is a tool that everyone has today and that is used to manage money. Generally, it is only one person who opens a personal current account but there are many cases in which it is decided to open a current account jointly held by two or more people.

There are several reasons for opening a joint current account between parents and adult children, between husband and wife, between cohabitants or in other situations and there are different rules governing the use of a joint current account. Let’s see what they are in the different possible cases.

New updated rules on joint current accounts in case of debts

When joint account holders get into debt, risks to the account arise when a foreclosure is triggered due to unpaid debts. If you have a joint current account in 2023, in the event of an attachment, if the debt belongs to a single holder, you cannot touch the part of the account of the other holder.

Indeed, the law establishes that the creditor cannot seize all the sums deposited in a current account held jointly by several parties, but must limit itself to attacking only the debtor’s share. This means that for a joint current account, in the case of debts, only 50% of the sums present in a joint current account can be seized and therefore blocked. The remaining part, the other 50%, cannot be touched, so the joint holder of the joint account who is not the debtor can use the part of the money in the account.

If the current account is held in the name of several people, with the possibility for each holder to carry out operations even separately, the holders are considered joint creditors or debtors of the account balances. We also specify that in the event of seizure of a jointly held current account, the following rules apply:

if the available balance of the joint account has been paid by only one of you, the other has no claim on the account; each joint account holder who intends to withdraw or use a sum from the account is obliged to ask for consent if this sum exceeds the part due to him; the debtor has the right to withdraw the non-attached (and non-blocked) sums which are part of his share.

Rules on joint checking accounts and divorce

In the case of jointly held current accounts there are specific rules even when the account is jointly held by spouses who are divorcing. For those who open a joint current account, are married and divorced, the joint current account is dissolved or becomes that of one of the two spouses but at the time of separation the present sum is divided equally between both spouses.

The only exception to this rule occurs if one of the two spouses proves that they have contributed only or more to the constitution of the final balance. In that case, then, he may be entitled to more money than half of the amount in the account or all of the amount in the account.

Joint current accounts and legacy 2023 rules

Specific rules concern joint current accounts in inheritance cases. According to the provisions of the laws in force, in the event of the death of one of the holders of a joint current account, the surviving holder of the account must notify the bank of the death, to allow the deceased’s share of the account to be frozen in view of the division of the inheritance among the heirs.

However, things change depending on whether it is a jointly held current account with joint signature or a jointly held current account with separate signature: if, in fact, the joint current account is jointly signed, if one of the joint holders dies, the other joint holders of the account cannot collect the sums due to them by right or carry out any type of transaction because the current account is blocked until the bank does not have the declaration of succession.

Therefore, when the bank blocks the current account of the deceased, none of the heirs, not even the co-holder of the account, can access the money in the deceased’s account. Once the declaration of succession has been presented and the direct legitimate heirs have been established, the money in the joint current account is released and the other joint holders can each have their own share.

If, on the other hand, the joint current account has a separate signature, 50% of the sums of the deceased person present in the account are acquired by the other or other joint account holders and 50% by the heirs of the deceased person and in this case the bank freezes only the part of the sums due to the heirs and for which it is necessary to present the declaration of hereditary succession, leaving the other account holders the possibility of completely disposing of the sums due.

Therefore, in the case of a current account with separate signature, for the division of the inheritance, the other joint account holder of the account, who has the right to have 50% of the sums in the account, can use it immediately without waiting for the blocking times of the account, presentation of the declaration of succession and subsequent release of the account.

Furthermore, anyone who has a joint current account and makes withdrawals, even until the account is empty, before the death of the other joint account holder may be subject to requests for the repayment of the money withdrawn, because when one of the holders of a joint current account dies, the half of the money owed to him in the account must be divided among the heirs, according to the so-called legitimate shares if there are more than one heirs, and in no case can the other co-owner, whoever he is, even in the case of husband and wife, be take all the money in the account.

If this should happen, the heirs can take action against the joint holder of the account to get the sums due but can never take action against the bank.

Updated rules on joint current accounts in case of purchases of personal goods in 2023

When you have a joint current account in 2023, the two (or more) holders can use it jointly to carry out various transactions how to deposit and withdraw money, credit salaries or pensions, make and receive wire transfers, pay utilities, use debit or credit cards linked to the account itself, make purchases and also of personal goods.

In reality, there are no rules and limits for the purchase of personal goods with money from a joint current account, because when you choose to make a purchase and make the relative payment, the debit is made to the joint account, of any amount is and cannot be limited or blocked just because it is carried out by a single joint account holder.

Therefore, anyone who has a joint account and decides to purchase personal property can do so easily without any problems or limits, if not perhaps to avoid spending the money that is known to be paid into the account by the other joint account holder and spend too much in case that you have to manage your money wisely. Nothing more.

