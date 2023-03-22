Eschborn – On May 6th King Charles III. officially crowned King of Britain. People around the world will experience the most sacred coronation ritual live on TV for the first time: the anointing of the king – an ancient rite that dates back to the 7th century. For this purpose, a retired pastor and pharmacist created the holy anointing oil for the coronation “incognito” for eight months[1]. He reinterpreted a secret old recipe that, according to the Bible, Moses had already created from the following ingredients: myrrh, cinnamon and olive oil. This rite thus underlines the strong historical role of the “mystical myrrh” that almost everyone knows in the context of the Magi (their gifts at the birth of the baby Jesus). In addition, the “medicinal plant of the year 2021” has a long medical history[2]. Today, myrrh is used in a herbal combination drug* to support the treatment of diarrhea, flatulence and intestinal spasms in various gastrointestinal diseases.

Less historically known, however, is that Jesus not only received myrrh at birth, but also at the end of his earthly life, at the crucifixion, because of its pain-relieving properties. Myrrh was also valued as a diverse remedy and enjoyed great recognition as Kyphi (“the most pleasant incense mixture for the gods”), as well as by Maria Magdalena and Hippocrates.

Humility in the “Moment of His Life”

For the pharmacist and pastor who made the anointing oil with myrrh, the upcoming coronation ceremony will also be a very special moment in his life: “To do that, considering the biblical story and the importance of the oil, that was worth it for me life.”[3] The anointing itself will be done by the Archbishop of Canterbury – metaphorically symbolizing that Charles III. receives the anointing directly from God. And that is unique among monarchies worldwide, since only the British royal family still celebrates the anointing as a sacramental.

Myrrh: Today part of modern intestinal medicine

Today, myrrh plays a major role in modern phytopharmaceuticals in the unique combination with chamomile and coffee charcoal (in Myrrhinil-Intest*) a relevant role in the multimodal therapy of diverse gastrointestinal complaints. So could in clinical trials[4,5] It has been shown that Myrrhinil-Intest can improve the typical symptoms such as diarrhea, flatulence and intestinal spasms in gastrointestinal disorders, such as those that occur in irritable bowel syndrome or chronic inflammatory bowel diseases. The current S3 guideline on the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) also focuses on the symptomatic treatment of diarrhoea, cramps, flatulence and constipation. Three of the four key symptoms mentioned above can therefore be treated synchronously with the phytopharmaceutical.

Initial choice for patients with multiple symptoms

Since IBS patients in particular react individually well or poorly to the various components of multimodal therapies, several options can and should be used on a probatory and polypragmatic basis. Ideally, therapists only give the IBS patient a single effective and long-term well-tolerated drug that alleviates several prevalent symptoms at the same time. In this way, the drug therapy module can be kept as monofocused as possible, so that compliance is and remains guaranteed as best as possible. And that also corresponds to the frequently expressed wishes of those affected: “Few medicines for many complaints.”

*www.myrrhinil-intest.de

Editorial note: gender-neutral wording

The gender-specific spelling is not used in this press release solely for better readability. All personal formulations in this text are therefore to be interpreted as gender-neutral.

MYRRHINIL-INTEST®

Application areas: Traditional herbal medicine for the supportive treatment of gastrointestinal disorders with non-specific diarrhea accompanied by slight cramps and flatulence exclusively due to long-term use. Composition: 1 coated tablet contains: 100 mg myrrh, 50 mg coffee charcoal, 70 mg dry extract of chamomile flowers (4-6:1); Extraction agent: ethanol 60% (m/m). Other Ingredients: Yellow Wax, Calcium Carbonate, Carnauba Wax, Cellulose Powder, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides E172, Ferric Oxide E172, Spray-Dried Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Macrogol 6000, Povidone K-90, Shellac (Bleached, Wax-Free), colloidal silica, stearic acid (Ph.Eur.) [pflanzlich], sucrose, talc, titanium dioxide E 171. Contains glucose and sucrose (sugar). Contraindications: Hypersensitivity to chamomile, other daisies, myrrh, coffee charcoal or any of the other ingredients. Children under 6 years old. Side effects: frequency not known: hypersensitivity reactions, especially in allergy sufferers. Pharmaceutical entrepreneur: Repha GmbH Biological Drugs, Alt-Godshorn 87, 30855 Langenhagen. Status 08/20.

Literature is available from [email protected]