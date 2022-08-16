New user, new offer. Visa Credit Card has partnered with Microsoft Taiwan to subscribe to PC Game Pass with a Visa card and get 3 months of free play starting today.

The event covers Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, etc.; this service is limited to spending with Visa credit cards, and is also New to PC Game Pass。

This time forLimited time eventparticipants must October 31, 2022before the consumption is completed, and the November 15, 2022Complete the code redemption on the Microsoft website before, you won’t have a chance if you miss it!

As a side note, after completing the redemption and user, you can cancel the service at any time if you don’t want to continue spending money after 3 months.

For more discounts and eligibility, please refer to the event webpage (web link), click herecommon problemthere will be detailed event descriptions.