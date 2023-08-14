New Vaccination Campaign Against Covid-19 to Start in Autumn: Updated Vaccines Recommended for Elderly, Pregnant Women, and Healthcare Workers

New Covid Vaccination Campaign to Begin in Autumn

The Ministry of Health has announced a new vaccination campaign against Covid-19, set to start in the autumn alongside the flu campaign. This campaign, which is the first post-emergency vaccination effort and is not mandatory, aims to offer updated vaccines to the elderly, frail individuals, pregnant women, and healthcare workers.

According to a circular signed by the Director General of Prevention, Francesco Vaia, the national anti-Covid-19 vaccination campaign will utilize a new formulation of vaccines to mRNA and proteins known as the updated monovalent formulation Xbb 1.5. The approval of these vaccines by the European Medicines Agency (Ema) and the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) is expected by the end of summer or the beginning of autumn, with doses becoming available in October.

The primary goal of this campaign, as specified in the document, is to prevent mortality, hospitalizations, and severe forms of Covid-19 in elderly and highly frail individuals, as well as protecting pregnant women and healthcare workers. These specific groups are recommended and offered a booster dose of the new updated vaccine formulation, which remains effective for up to 12 months. Additionally, family members and cohabitants of people with serious frailties may also be recommended for vaccination.

The circular clarifies the timing of administration, stating that the booster dose should be given at least three months after the last event, regardless of the number of previous vaccine doses or past infections. Furthermore, the new updated vaccines can also be used for the primary vaccination cycle. It is possible to co-administer the new vaccines with other vaccines, particularly the flu vaccine, unless there are any specific usage indications.

The Ministry of Health‘s document also emphasizes the importance of good vaccination practices and urges healthcare professionals to report any suspected adverse reactions promptly to the Aifa pharmacovigilance system. Additionally, citizens are encouraged to report any suspected adverse reactions observed in vaccinated individuals through the methods provided on the Aifa website.

With the launch of this new vaccination campaign, Italy aims to further protect the vulnerable population and safeguard public health as the fight against Covid-19 continues.

