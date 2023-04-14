Of Health editorial

It was developed by the University of Oxford and has exceeded the threshold of 75% effectiveness. It should be able to be produced at low cost

A malaria vaccine developed by the University of Oxford has been greenlit for use in Ghana. The vaccine has been approved for use in children aged 5 to 36 months, the group at highest risk of death from malaria, underlined the British university in a note. It is hoped that this crucial first step will enable the vaccine to help Ghanaian and African children fight malaria effectively, he added. The new R-21/Matrix-M vaccine – developed by a group of researchers from the Jenner Institute of the University of Oxford who received the green light from the Ghanaian regulatory authorities – is the second malaria vaccine approved in the world and the first to have a exceeded the threshold of 75% effectiveness predicted by the World Health Organization (77% efficacy at 12-month follow-up).

Production

The vaccine should be able to be produced on a large scale and at modest cost, which should make it possible to make hundreds of millions of doses available in those African countries most affected by malaria. The preparation contains Matrix-M, an adjuvant produced by Novavax, a substance based on saponins which enhances the immune response, making it more lasting.