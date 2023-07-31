New Vaccine Shows Promise in Preventing and Improving Alzheimer’s Disease

New Vaccine Holds Promise in the Fight Against Alzheimer’s Disease

Boston, MA – Researchers are gathering at the American Heart Association meeting to present exciting findings in the battle against Alzheimer’s disease. Scientists from the University of Juntendo in Tokyo have developed a new vaccine that targets the brain cells responsible for the disease, offering hope in preventing or improving its progression.

Named Sagp, the vaccine has shown promising results in initial research conducted on mice. By targeting the senescence-associated glycoprotein found in inflamed brain cells associated with Alzheimer’s, Sagp has demonstrated a clear reduction in amyloid, a protein commonly found in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. This reduction in amyloid is accompanied by a decrease in inflammatory biomarkers and an improved awareness of the environment in the mice.

Alzheimer’s disease is a leading cause of dementia globally, affecting 50% to 70% of dementia patients. “The new vaccine test from our mouse study points to a potential way to prevent or modify the disease,” said lead author Chieh-Lun Hsiao from the Tokyo University Graduate School of Medicine. However, further research is needed to determine its effectiveness in humans.

The vaccine‘s potential goes beyond Alzheimer’s disease. Experiments on mice have also shown improvements in other age-related conditions such as type 2 diabetes and arteriosclerosis, with a decrease in inflammatory biomarkers. Behavioral tests have confirmed the positive effects of the Sagp vaccine, with mice displaying better environmental responses compared to those given a placebo. This makes Sagp the first vaccine to demonstrate positive behavioral changes.

While the Sagp vaccine shows promise, Professor Alessandro Padovani, Director of the neurological clinic at the University of Brescia, emphasized the cautious approach to Alzheimer’s therapies. Current therapies focus on biological drugs that target the amyloid protein, but they can have unfavorable side effects. The United States recently approved a similar drug, and Europe is proceeding cautiously due to the risk profile associated with these treatments.

The development of the Sagp vaccine is a significant step forward in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. As research progresses, experts hope to find a way to delay disease progression or prevent it altogether. With further studies, this vaccine could be a game-changer in the field of Alzheimer’s research, offering hope to millions of patients worldwide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

