New Vaccine Targeting Inflamed Brain Cells Shows Promise in Preventing Alzheimer’s

New Vaccine Shows Promise in Targeting Inflammation Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease

A groundbreaking study conducted by researchers at Juntendo University in Tokyo, Japan has revealed a potential breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. The study, presented at the meeting of the American Heart Association, showcased a new vaccine that specifically targets inflamed brain cells associated with the disease.

This is not the first vaccine developed by the team at Juntendo University, who previously worked on a vaccine aimed at eliminating senescent cells expressing senescence-associated glycoprotein (Sagp). That vaccine, designed to combat age-related diseases, was tested on mice. Another study by the team revealed that Sagp is highly expressed in glial cells in individuals with Alzheimer’s disease. Based on these findings, the researchers tested the Sagp vaccine on mice with induced Alzheimer’s, with the goal of targeting cells overexpressing Sagp.

“The results obtained indicate a potential way to prevent or modify the disease. The future challenge will be to achieve similar results in humans,” said Chieh-Lun Hsiao, the study’s lead author and a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine and Biology at Juntendo University. “If the vaccine proves effective, it would be a great step forward to delay the progression of the disease or even prevent it.”

In the study, the Japanese team created a mouse model that mimics a human brain and reflects amyloid-beta-induced Alzheimer’s disease. The mice were administered either a control vaccine or the Sagp vaccine at two and four months of age. One parameter the researchers considered was anxiety, as individuals in advanced stages of Alzheimer’s typically do not feel anxiety or exhibit awareness of their surroundings. The mice that received the Sagp vaccine showed signs of anxiety, caution, and increased awareness of their environment, which the researchers believe may indicate a slowdown in the progression of the disease. Additionally, several inflammatory biomarkers associated with Alzheimer’s were found to be reduced.

Specifically, the study demonstrated that the Sagp vaccine significantly reduced amyloid deposits in the brain tissue located in the cerebral cortex, responsible for language processing, attention, and problem-solving. The vaccine also reduced the size of astrocytes, the most abundant type of glial cell in the brain, and a specific inflammatory molecule. A behavioral test revealed a greater receptivity towards the surrounding environment in mice that had received the Sagp vaccine, with the animals behaving similarly to healthy rodents by six months.

Although the study is still in its preliminary phase and conducted on an animal model, the results are promising and warrant further investigation. The potential of this vaccine to prevent or modify Alzheimer’s disease has the potential to be a game-changer in the field of neurodegenerative disorders. The researchers at Juntendo University are now focused on replicating these results in human trials, which would be a significant step forward in the battle against Alzheimer’s.

