New vaccine to prevent cancer and multiple sclerosis

Almost everyone worldwide carries the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV). It belongs to the group of herpes viruses and, unlike other viruses, remains in the body for life after infection. The virus causes mononucleosis, also known as glandular fever or kissing disease because it is transmitted through saliva.

Flu-like symptoms in mononucleosis due to EBV

The infection can be asymptomatic, especially in children. In adolescents and adults, the infection can lead to flu-like symptoms such as

fever sore throat and swollen tonsils swollen lymph nodes tiredness which can last for months headache and muscle aches abdominal pain and enlarged spleen enlarged liver

Chronic diseases caused by EBV infection

But glandular fever is not the only disease that can trigger EBV. The virus is considered a major risk factor for the development of chronic diseases such as

Multiple sclerosis Hodgin’s lymphoma (commonly known as cancer of the lymph glands) Cancer of the epithelium (tissue of the skin and mucous membranes)

Promising results with protein vaccine in animal studies

So far there is no vaccination that can prevent infection with EBV or a disease. However, there are various vaccine candidates, for example from Moderna and Merck, which are currently being researched in clinical studies. However, Australian scientists have now seen promising results in animal experiments with a protein vaccine they have developed. The study was published in Nature Communication.

In it, the researchers write that an ideal vaccine should suppress symptoms of EBV infection through a robust humoral and cellular immune response, including antibodies and T cells. However, it should also generate a long-lasting immune response in patients who develop symptoms, which prevents further diseases from developing later.

The vaccine that the researchers have developed therefore consists of three components:

a surface protein of the Epstein-Barr virus 20 different virus sections that are recognized by the T cells of the immune system an adjuvant, i.e. an active ingredient enhancer that ensures that the vaccine is better transported to the lymph nodes and can thus be better recognized by the immune system .

In experiments with mice, the researchers were able to see that the vaccine can generate an extensive immune response – both through antibodies and through T cells, which are particularly important in the immune response against EBV.

EBV vaccine targets T killer cells

“Other vaccination efforts have focused on inducing neutralizing antibodies to the virus that block infection of immune B cells during initial infection,” said Rajiv Khanna of the Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Brisabane, Australia, in a press release. B cells are part of the adaptive part of the immune system that can adapt to new pathogens.

However, since EBV hides in B cells and turns them into small virus factories, the T cells are the ones that can recognize and control the virus there. T cells are also part of the adaptive immune system and recognize antigens (foreign invaders such as pathogens) and attract immune cells. “Our vaccine formulation induces the killer T cell immune response as well as the neutralizing antibody immune response,” Khanna explains.

EBV vaccine can prevent MS and growth of lymphoma tumor cells

The vaccine therefore has great potential in relation to multiple sclerosis, as the researchers believe that in susceptible people, EBV-infected cells travel to the brain, where they cause inflammation and damage. “If we can prevent this early in the infection, the infected B cells cannot cause the development of a secondary disease like MS,” Khanna continues. The first results also showed positive findings with regard to cancer: the immune response eliminated or significantly delayed the growth of EBV-positive lymphoma tumor cells in laboratory models.

German researcher criticizes the lack of evidence of sterile immunity

Local experts also see that the vaccine study from Australia provides important insights. “In the current publication, Khanna’s working group shows very nice data from testing a protein vaccine against the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) in a mouse model,” said Henri-Jaques Delecluse from the German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg, who himself worked on an EBV vaccine researches, opposite ” Science Media Center “. The study provides very interesting data on the T-cell reaction, which plays a decisive role in EBV, praises Delecluse.

A limitation of the study, however, is that the researchers did not challenge whether the vaccination can also prevent an infection – i.e. produce sterile immunity. “They couldn’t show that,” Delecluse continues. Also, based on the animal experiments, no statements can be made about the effectiveness in humans – this would first have to be shown in clinical trials. Delecluse also doubts whether the number of viral proteins in the vaccine is sufficient to generate a sufficient immune response in humans.

An EBV vaccine is unlikely to prevent infection

The researcher Christian Münz, an immunologist from the University of Zurich, who also works on vaccines, is impressed by the results of the study. The “high-frequency T-cell responses” are particularly noteworthy, as they are crucial for immune control for EBV, he tells the “Science Media Centre”.

He considers it unrealistic that a vaccine could or should prevent an infection with EBV in the future. This is only possible for a short time, since even people who have a healthy immune system can reinfect themselves again and again with new Epstein-Barr viruses. In his opinion, a vaccine should therefore, similar to the Australian protein vaccine, prevent a disease from glandular fever in the case of initial infection and thus also the EBV-associated chronic diseases such as MS and cancer.