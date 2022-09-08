Listen to the audio version of the article

After the green light of Aifa on 5 September for the new “updated” m-RNA vaccines (Comirnaty Original / Omicron BA.1) and Spikevax Original / Omicron BA.1) as a booster dose, in subjects over 12 years of age who have at least completed a primary course of vaccination, the circular from the Ministry of Health arrives, indicating the categories from which the campaign will start. The novelty of the circular is that even those who have not taken the third dose can make the new vaccines.

The Health Circular on the new anti Covid vaccines View

Bivalent vaccines as a second booster or booster

The administration of the new vaccines is recommended as a priority to those who are still waiting to receive the second booster dose (also including healthcare workers, operators and guests of residential facilities for the elderly and pregnant women), and to all subjects of age. equal to or greater than 12 years still waiting to receive the first booster dose, regardless of the vaccine used to complete the primary course, with the timing already set for the same.