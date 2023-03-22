Social media experts have already christened it Arturo (Arcturus), as the red giant which is the brightest star in the constellation Bootes, the fourth brightest in the sky. It is XBB.1.16, the latest variant Omicron recombinant. The spotlight has turned on her because the new peak of Covid that is being recorded in India could be attributable to its presence significant detected. Pediatrician Vipin M. Vashishtha, former coordinator of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics and member of the Vaccine Safety Net (Vsn) initiative of the World Health Organization, reports in a tweet the first case intercepted in China and explains that at the moment the underline it was detected in 17 countries, including Canada and Singapore, for a total of 474 isolations.

For the expert, the Indian situation must be kept an eye on, to understand if this mutant manages to overcome the immunity of a population that has faced different variants, from Centaurus to Kraken. Attention in the country is high after that for the first time in 2023, the number of daily cases exceeded 1,100, even if the trend of hospitalizations and mortality at the moment would not be worrying according to some local experts. The Arturo variant is also mentioned in a technical briefing by the British agency Ukhsa (UK Health Security Agency), which monitors any “signals” on the horizon. And among those under the spotlight, for reasons ranging from the growth relative to mutation profiles of a certain type, XBB.1.16 is also mentioned, together with XBB.1.9.1 (which is rapidly increasing in proportion and seems to be the only with a significant growth advantage over Kraken, albeit in small numbers), and XBB.1.9.2.

With regard to Arturothe British report explains that “is a lineage with 3 additional mutations of Spike, found both in the UK and internationally“, although “the total number of samples” is still low. WHO still does not cite XBB.1.16, at least in the last two weekly updates, but generally reports the high weight of Omicron recombinants and the XBB family, as well as a growing share of unassigned sublineages.In India, the increase in Covid cases comes at a time when there is also an increased circulation of H3N2 flu, a situation for which the country’s health authorities are calling for surveillance and caution.