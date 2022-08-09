Home Health New Virus in China: it comes from bats – breaking latest news
Health

New Virus in China: it comes from bats – breaking latest news

by admin
New Virus in China: it comes from bats – breaking latest news
from Health editorial staff

The Chinese virus, called Langya virus, causes symptoms such as fever, fatigue, cough and can impair liver and kidney function.

A new virus hto infected 35 people in China, in the provinces of Shandong and Henan. It is called Langya virus (LayV), of the genus henipavirus, and has been identified in throat swabs. Described in a study by scientists from China and Singapore and published in the New England Journal of Medicinethis infection – a zoonosis – causes symptoms such as fever, fatigue, cough and can impair liver and kidney function. There is no vaccine o a treatment for henipaviruses; the only therapy is the management of complications.

Emerging zoonosis

The genus henipavirus is one of the emerging zoonoses in the Asia-Pacific region. In fact, other viruses of this family have been observed, such as Hendra (HeV) and Nipah (NiV), which can infect humans and find their natural host in bats. According to the World Health Organization, henipaviruses they can cause serious diseases in animals and humans and are classified with a biosecurity level 4, ie with mortality rates between 40 and 75%.

August 9, 2022 (change August 9, 2022 | 16:51)

© breaking latest news

See also  Headache, this unfamiliar familiar - Stock Market Projections

You may also like

More privacy on Whatsapp, you can leave groups...

already 35 infected. It affects the liver and...

Over a billion dollars stolen in 2022 by...

NASA’s “Curiosity” Mars photographed a mysterious structure on...

still a food withdrawn from the market

Over a billion dollars stolen in 2022 by...

Climate change would be linked to the worsening...

Nuclear medicine, white blood cell scintigraphy activated

Rice cakes, dieticians warn about side effects

Nuclear medicine, white blood cell scintigraphy activated

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy