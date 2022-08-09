from Health editorial staff

The Chinese virus, called Langya virus, causes symptoms such as fever, fatigue, cough and can impair liver and kidney function.

A new virus hto infected 35 people in China, in the provinces of Shandong and Henan. It is called Langya virus (LayV), of the genus henipavirus, and has been identified in throat swabs. Described in a study by scientists from China and Singapore and published in the New England Journal of Medicinethis infection – a zoonosis – causes symptoms such as fever, fatigue, cough and can impair liver and kidney function. There is no vaccine o a treatment for henipaviruses; the only therapy is the management of complications.

Emerging zoonosis The genus henipavirus is one of the emerging zoonoses in the Asia-Pacific region. In fact, other viruses of this family have been observed, such as Hendra (HeV) and Nipah (NiV), which can infect humans and find their natural host in bats. According to the World Health Organization, henipaviruses they can cause serious diseases in animals and humans and are classified with a biosecurity level 4, ie with mortality rates between 40 and 75%.