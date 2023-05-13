New Volkswagen T-Cross 2023, the very interesting renewal of the ready SUV (and a record already broken)

According to data provided by Unrae, the association of foreign car manufacturers operating in Italy, Volkswagen T-Cross it stands as the best-selling petrol car model in the country with 8,354 registrations in the first four months of 2023. This leadership was also confirmed in the month of April, with 2,034 units registered. This is an interesting record to be seen in the broader context of the renewal of this model:

Towards the renewal of Volkswagen T-Cross

Volkswagen T-Cross, the most compact of the Volkswagen SUVs

The new version of Volkswagen T-Cross will see some stylistic refinements, such as the revision of the front grille and the addition of a chrome strip to the headlamps. The Full Led technology dedicated to road lighting will be improved to offer greater comfort and safety when driving at night, while the bulkhead fascias and rear light clusters will follow the brand’s new stylistic language. There will be more customization options, including 12 exterior liveries and up to 18-inch alloy wheels, with an R-Line trim for the more sporty.

As for the mechanical innovations, the T-Cross could follow the example of the renewed T-Roc, but will only be available with front-wheel drive and no all-wheel drive options. The 1.0-litre petrol engines with outputs of 95 and 110PS and the 1.5 TSI with an output of 150PS will be confirmed, but there will be no plug-in hybrid or all-electric engines. Improvements also for the suspension system and the braking system.

Inside the cabin, there will be upgrades of higher quality materials and assemblies and an even richer standard equipment. The 100% digital and customizable instrumentation of the Virtual Cockpit will be available throughout gamma T-Cross, including entry-level trim levels, while the infotainment system will remain unchanged with maximum smartphone connectivity via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The expected starting price will be 23,000 euros.

Volkswagen T-Cross is the Volkswagen’s most compact SUV, 4.1 meters long and based on the platform of the Polo. The model has been designed to provide increased space, versatility and individuality, with a 14cm sliding rear seat allowing for variable boot space from 385 to 455 litres.

L’goal of the T-Cross is to conquer the urban SUV market, offering considerable internal modularity and standard equipment usually only available on vehicles in higher segments. With its digital cockpit and advanced connectivity to the outside world, the T-Cross was the ideal car for its time. Standard equipment includes a number of driver assistance systems usually reserved for higher vehicle categories.

Volkswagen T-Cross it is produced in the Spanish plant in Navarra and the recommended version is the Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0 TSI Style Dsg, with a length of 411 cm, a width of 176 cm, a height of 158 cm and a boot that can vary from 455 to 1,281 litres. The 1.0 TSI Style DSG version is equipped with a 999 cc petrol engine (Euro 6) capable of delivering a maximum power of 81 kW/110 horsepower and a maximum torque of 200 Nm at 2,000 rpm.

Traction is front and the tank has a capacity of 40 litres. CO2 emissions are 145 g/km. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes place in 10.4 seconds and the top speed is 189 km/h. The unladen mass in running order with driver and luggage (EU standards) is 1,223 kg.