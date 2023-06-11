Home » New weapon against cerebral gliomas, it will revolutionize clinical practice
New weapon against cerebral gliomas, it will revolutionize clinical practice

An international study, which saw the active participation of the University Neuro-Oncology of theMolinette hospital of the City of Health of Turincurrently directed by Professor Roberta Rudà, has demonstrated that a new moleculevorasidenib, is able to slow the growth of tumors low-grade gliomas. The results of this INDIGO study, which recruited 331 patients from 10 countries and will revolutionize clinical practicehave just been published in the prestigious international scientific journal New England Journal of Medicine, the highest scientific authority in the medical field, and were previewed in recent days in the plenary session of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in Chicago. The Neuro-Oncology of the Molinette hospital, having participated in the design of the study and recruited patients, appears among the Authors of this prestigious publication, the only Italian Center and among the few European Centers.

I brain gliomas they affect about 4-5 people per 100,000 inhabitants. The so-called “low-grade” ones, represented by astrocytomas and oligodendrogliomas, mostly affect young patients (between 20 and 40 years) and are characterized by the presence of the IDH1-IDH2 mutation, which is crucial for tumor growth. Although they are not malignant neoplasms, these tumors, due to their infiltrative characteristics in the healthy nervous tissue, are not susceptible to radical surgical removal. Over time, the residual tumor tends to grow and can evolve towards more aggressive forms. When the glioma presents the IDH mutation, it produces an abnormal metabolite (oncometabolite) which promotes tumor growth and infiltration and is also implicated in the susceptibility to develop epileptic seizures, a frequent and disabling symptom of these patients. The drug vorasidenib is a specific inhibitor (target therapy) of the IDH mutation and its action results in a significant slowing of tumor growth, allowing radio and chemotherapy, currently considered standard therapies, to be postponed. These therapies can be burdened by important side effects, which significantly impact the quality of life of these young patients. Instead voracibenibdrug taken orally, has proven to be well tolerated and, in addition to having an effect on the tumor, it also appears to be active in reducing epileptic seizures. Now the drug will have to follow the timing of the regulatory process and the approval of the licensing authorities in the USA and Europe before being able to be prescribed to patients with this type of tumour, but certainly vorasidenib opens up a new scenario in the treatment of these patients, the scenario of “target therapies or of precision”, already widely used in oncology but so far of limited use in neuro-oncology.

The University Neuro-Oncology Center of the Molinette hospital in Turin has been representing for years one excellence in the field of diagnosis and therapy of brain tumors, reference for patients from all over Italy, in particular diagnosed with glioma.

