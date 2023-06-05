New weapons against brain tumors arrive – Healthcare

They are among the most feared and difficult to deal with but, thanks to research, new weapons are coming to combat them. Brain tumors, such as glioma and glioblastoma, are the focus of various studies presented at Congress of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (Asco), and it is precisely from the USA that a sign of hope arrives for these patients. In fact, these are relatively rare neoplasms and which, for this reason, have a still reduced therapeutic armamentarium today.

Glioblastoma is the most frequent malignant brain tumor in adults and about 1,500 people are affected every year in Italy. Gliomas, on the other hand, arise above all in the pediatric age, with a peak between 5 and 10 years of age, and there are a few dozen cases a year in our country. At the Asco congress, the spotlights turned on these neoplasms with two highly relevant studies. The first, the Phase 3 Indigo study, demonstrated the efficacy of a new molecule, vorasidenib, capable of delaying disease progression or death in patients with grade 2 glioma with the Idh gene mutation, affecting approximately 80% of these sufferers. The study involved 331 patients (16-71 years old) from 10 countries, who had undergone surgery but no other treatment.

The good news is that the new drug delayed disease progression and was well tolerated: progression-free survival reached 27.7 months compared to 11.1 months for the placebo, significantly subsequent treatment is significant. These results “represent a significant breakthrough in treatment and have the potential to revolutionize the treatment of this disease. Our study – explains the first author Ingo Mellinghoff, of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center – indeed shows that targeting the Idh mutation with vorasidenib significantly delays tumor growth and the need for more toxic therapies. This is clinically significant because patients diagnosed with grade 2 glioma with Idh mutations are typically young and healthy. Therefore, the results of this study offer the possibility of changing the treatment paradigm and could lead to the first new targeted therapy for low-grade glioma”. Currently, combinations of the molecule with other drugs are also being studied in both low-grade and in the high-grade one.

Another result presented at Asco concerns the therapy based on the use of electric fields which inhibit the division of tumor cells and which are sent to the region affected by the cancer through a portable medical device, the so-called Ttfields therapy. This has been shown to increase the survival of patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma: this is confirmed by the first real world study in this field, i.e. ‘real life’ in which unselected patients are included. The median survival, explains Matthew Ballo, medical director at the West Cancer Center & Research Institute in Memphis, “it was 22.2 months for patients who received Ttfields compared to 17.3 months for patients who did not. I tell my patients – he says – that this is an important part of the standard of care , which consists of radiation, chemo and Ttfields, because this approach results in the best result”. Furthermore, the device “creates an electromagnetic field that interferes with any rapidly dividing cell, so it has utility not only in glioblastoma”, Ballo notes, underlining that “investigations have shown Ttfields’ activity in multiple tumors, such as in lung cancer non-small cell metastatic brain, lung, pancreatic, hepatocellular, ovarian and mesothelioma cancers”.