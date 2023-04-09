The portal was developed by the BZgA in cooperation with the Belgian non-governmental organization Sensoa. A national and international advisory body, in which the WHO is also represented, accompanied the project. Offers in 13 languages www.zanzu.de simple explanations on the topics of body knowledge, pregnancy and childbirth, contraception, HIV and other sexually transmitted infections. It also explains the rights and laws in Germany. It is primarily aimed at migrants who have not lived in Germany for long. These groups of people make up an increasing proportion of the population of reproductive age in Germany.

People who have only recently arrived in Germany for various reasons, such as marriage migrants from Turkey, internal EU migrants from Bulgaria and Romania, refugees from the Arab region and from Africa, often do not yet have the necessary skills in Germany language and country knowledge. In addition, in many countries of origin, access to knowledge about the various aspects of sexual health is restricted and usually not part of school education. The aim of the BZgA is to support migrants in reducing fears and insecurities and in acquiring knowledge in the field of sexual health.