New weekly insulin more effective than daily

The data show that the new slow-release basal insulin, which can be administered subcutaneously only once a week instead of once a day, does not lead to an increased risk of hypoglycemia, but rather improves glycemic control compared to daily insulin. The results of the double-blind, multicenter phase III study were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The approval of the new molecule by the drug regulatory bodies is now awaited to make it available for marketing for patients with diabetes worldwide who are estimated to exceed 500 million.

It will go from 365 to just 52 injections in one year

The only Italian researcher who participated in the final draft of the study is Roberto Trevisan, professor of Endocrinology at the University of Milano-Bicocca and director of Diabetology at the ASST Papa Giovanni XXIII of Bergamo, who explains: “This study – he explains – opens the road to the commercialization of the new molecule. For diabetic patients, it will soon go from 365 to just 52 injections in one year. It is a real positive revolution in insulin therapy. This new molecule has the potential to simplify the therapy of diabetes that requires insulin therapy, eliminating the discomfort of daily injections for patients and thus increasing adherence to insulin therapy. A real epochal change and a marked improvement in the quality of life of diabetic patients”.

The news was long awaited in the scientific world of Diabetes. An epochal turning point in the way of therapeutic administration is announced, with an important impact on the quality of life of patients with diabetes. The transition from daily to weekly intake represents an enormous advantage for type 2 diabetics, who are often elderly subjects, with multiple pathologies, and who must take different therapies on a daily basis. Another advantage of formulating the therapy on a weekly basis is the possibility of reducing the commitment required of healthcare professionals who deal with diabetics who require insulin, especially for those hospitalized in long-term residential healthcare facilities.

