new weekly insulin more effective than daily

Recent studies show that the new insulin basic “slow release“, which can be administered subcutaneously only once a week instead of once a day, does not lead to an increase risk of hypoglycemiabut rather improves the glycemic control compared to daily insulin. The results of the double-blind, multicenter phase III study were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The approval of the new molecule by the drug regulatory bodies is now awaited to make it available for marketing for patients with diabetes worldwide who are estimated to exceed 500 million.

The only Italian researcher who participated in the final draft of the study is Roberto Trevisanprofessor of Endocrinology at the University of Milano-Bicocca and director of Diabetes at the ASST Papa Giovanni XXIII of Bergamothat explains: “This study – explains – paves the way for the commercialization of the new molecule. For diabetic patients, it will soon go from 365 to just 52 injections in one year. It is a real positive revolution of the insulin therapy. This new molecule has the potential to simplify the therapy of diabetes that requires insulin therapy, eliminating the discomfort of daily injections for patients and thus increasing adherence to insulin therapy. A real epochal change and a decisive improvement in the quality of life of the diabetic patients“.

The breakthrough in diabetes that involves weekly insulin therapy

A similar discovery has been expected for a long time in the scientific world of Diabetes which will involve an epochal turning point in the therapeutic administration modality, with a major impact on the quality of life of patients with diabetes. The switch from daily to weekly intake is a huge advantage for i type 2 diabetics, who are often elderly subjects, with multiple pathologies, and who have to take different therapies on a daily basis. Another advantage of formulating the therapy on a weekly basis is the possibility of reducing the commitment required of healthcare professionals who deal with diabetics who require insulin, especially for those hospitalized in the sresidential health facilities long-term.

