New West Nile Case Confirmed in Veneto Region, Potential Lower Circulation Compared to Last Year

Title: First Human Case of West Nile Disease Confirmed in Veneto Region, Italy

Date: July 27, 2023

The Veneto Region has reported the confirmation of the first human case of West Nile disease this season. The Padua laboratory confirmed the presence of the mosquito-borne virus on July 27 in a resident of the Veneto region. This news comes as a delay compared to the previous year, raising hopes that the circulation of the virus may be lower than the previous summer, which witnessed numerous infections and fatalities.

Last year, the first case of West Nile disease occurred in early June. The delay in the first case this year suggests a less active season for the dangerous infection carried by mosquitoes. The environmental and climatic conditions during the summer of 2022 provided a favorable context for the virus, resulting in a high number of infections and sadly, some deaths.

Originating from Africa, the West Nile virus has been circulating in the Veneto Region during every summer for several years. It is crucial to note that the virus can only be transmitted through mosquito bites and not from person to person. While many infected individuals may not exhibit any symptoms, around one in five people may experience manifestations such as fever, headache, joint pain, skin rashes, and in rare cases (approximately 1 in 150 cases), severe symptoms involving the nervous system like meningitis and encephalitis.

To prevent human infection and curb the spread of mosquitoes, the collaboration of citizens is essential. Taking preventive measures such as avoiding waterlogging, using repellents on the skin and clothing, installing mosquito nets, and utilizing repellent devices can significantly reduce the risk of infection. The Veneto Region website offers an information guide on these preventive measures.

Given the virus’s persistent presence in the region each summer, it is crucial for everyone to adopt appropriate measures to prevent human infection and limit mosquito populations. In addition to the prevention plans implemented by the region, Ulss, and municipalities, citizen cooperation is vital.

To prevent the proliferation of mosquitoes, it is important to remove any objects or containers where rainwater can collect, such as jars, bins, basins, watering cans, and tires. Additionally, emptying commonly used containers with water presence daily and covering them tightly, using larvicidal interventions, and applying suitable products periodically can help minimize mosquito populations.

In terms of personal protection, it is recommended to wear light-colored clothing that covers as much skin as possible, especially during outdoor activities and at night. Using repellents directly on the skin, following the instructions provided, and applying narrow-meshed mosquito nets on doors and windows are also effective preventive measures.

For more information and resources on West Nile disease and preventive measures, the Veneto Region website provides a comprehensive guide on the correct use of skin repellents for mosquitoes.

It is vital for individuals to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to mitigate the risk of West Nile disease. By working together, citizens can play a significant role in preventing human infection and reducing the spread of mosquitoes in the Veneto Region.

