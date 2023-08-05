New WHO recommendations on fats and sugars Periodic Daily

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently published new dietary recommendations based on the latest research and scientific data. These recommendations focus on the quantity and quality of fats and carbohydrates in our diet. In this article we will explore the main conclusions of these new WHO recommendations and their impact on our health.

The WHO guidelines on fats

WHO still recommends limiting fat intake to 30% or less of daily calories for adults. This recommendation is based on solid evidence showing that consuming too much fat can lead to unwanted weight gain and increase your risk of cardiovascular disease. It’s essential to choose healthy fats, such as the unsaturated ones found in vegetable oils, avocados and nuts.

The new WHO recommendations also focus on saturated fats, which are considered harmful to cardiovascular health. The most common sources of saturated fat are whole-grain dairy products, fatty meats, and palm and coconut oils. It is advisable to limit the consumption of these foods and replace them with unsaturated fats from plant sources, such as olives and seeds.

The importance of healthy carbohydrates and fiber

As for carbohydrates, the new WHO recommendations focus on quality rather than quantity. It is recommended to favor sources of carbohydrates rich in fiber, such as whole grains, vegetables and fruit. Dietary fiber has a protective effect on cardiovascular health and helps maintain a healthy digestive system.

Carbohydrates from natural sources, such as fruits and vegetables, are preferable to refined carbohydrates, such as added sugars. WHO recommends limiting the consumption of added sugars to less than 10% of daily calories. It’s important to note that this includes sugar added to foods and drinks, as well as sugar naturally found in foods such as fruit.

The new recommendations for children

The new WHO recommendations are not limited to adults, but also include specific guidelines for children. Children are recommended to consume adequate amounts of fruits, vegetables and fiber each day to promote healthy growth and development.

Children between the ages of 2 and 5 should eat at least 250 grams of fruit and vegetables a day, while children between the ages of 6 and 9 should eat at least 350 grams. Children aged 10 and over should consume at least 400 grams of fruit and vegetables per day.

WHO also recommends that children consume an adequate amount of fibre, which is essential for healthy digestion. The recommended amount varies depending on the age of the child, from 15 grams per day for children aged 2 to 5 to 25 grams per day for children over 10 years old.

The importance of a healthy diet from an early age

It is essential to promote healthy eating from an early age to prevent obesity and diet-related diseases. Studies show that dietary habits developed in childhood have a significant impact on long-term health.

Parents play a crucial role in promoting healthy eating for their children. It is important to inculcate good eating habits from an early age, such as the consumption of fruit and vegetables. Children who grow up eating healthy foods are more likely to continue these habits into adulthood.

It’s also important to take a positive approach to nutrition and not just focus on body weight. Encouraging healthy eating rather than focusing on weight can help prevent eating disorders and foster a positive relationship with food.

To remember

WHO’s new recommendations on fats and carbohydrates focus on the quality of our diets rather than quantity. It is essential to choose healthy fats, limit the consumption of saturated fats and favor sources of carbohydrates rich in fiber. Children too should be encouraged to adopt a healthy diet from an early age.

By following these recommendations, we can improve cardiovascular health, prevent obesity, and promote healthy growth and development in children. WHO plays an essential role in promoting good dietary practices and these new recommendations are an important step towards better health for all.

