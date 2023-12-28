Home » New Year’s Eve party: These 9 dangerous consequences of drinking too much alcohol
Health

New Year’s Eve party: These 9 dangerous consequences of drinking too much alcohol

At Christmas and New Year’s Eve, people like to celebrate with a glass – or even more. But too much alcohol can seriously harm your health. We show you nine dangerous consequences of excessive alcohol consumption.

If you repeatedly drink too much alcohol, it can have negative consequences for your body. Therefore, pay attention to your consumption at Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations. These are the long-term effects of too much alcohol:

1. Brain performance decreases

Nerve cells die and brain tissue shrinks. This leads directly to a reduction in memory performance and the ability to concentrate, and in the long term also to declining intelligence.

2. The face appears swollen

If you regularly drink a lot of alcohol, your skin will appear increasingly doughy and puffy over the years. A bulbous thickening of the nose is hardly reversible.

3. Drinking too much alcohol increases the risk of cancer

The risk of cancer, especially in the mouth and throat area and in the esophagus, increases – and increases many times over if you smoke in addition to alcohol consumption.

4. It may cause heart problems

There is a risk of high blood pressure, arrhythmias and inflammation of the heart muscle. Nobody needs wine to protect the heart, exercise is much better.

5. Alcohol weakens the liver

Every drop of alcohol has to be broken down by the liver – that’s hard work! There is a risk of swelling, inflammation, fatty liver disease and liver cirrhosis.

6. Sexual organs are damaged

Pregnant women endanger unborn lives. Men lower their testosterone levels, impotence is possible.

7. The peripheral nerves are damaged

The consequences are trembling hands (not only for addicts!) and painful areas (e.g. in the feet).

8. The pancreas is permanently affected

The function of the pancreas is impaired, which disrupts fat digestion. Painful inflammation, circulatory failure and kidney failure are possible.

9. Stomach and intestines are affected

Inflammation of the gastric mucosa in particular, but also cancer, occurs more frequently.

In addition, the transport and absorption of nutrients in the intestine are disrupted and the body is no longer adequately supplied with vital nutrients.

