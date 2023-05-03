New Year’s Eve violence, first sentence to 5 years and 10 months

It arrived today the first conviction in Milan for “brutal sexual assaults”, as the prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo described them in the courtroom, “from a horde of men”, a “pack” of about forty boys of foreign origin, “to young women who were with their friends to celebrate the New Year ” of 2022 in Piazza del Duomo. Five years and 10 months’ imprisonment for gang sexual violence were inflicted by the fifth criminal (President of the Luisa Savoia college) on Abdallah Bouguedra, 22 anni, born in Turin to a family of Moroccan origin and on trial with the ordinary rite for the most serious episode against a 19-year-old girl, who was in the company of a friend and who was raped on the corner with via Mazzini.

The 22-year-old was arrested a few weeks later in the investigation by the Flying Squad, as were two minors and two other young people, 20-year-old Abdel Fatah and 19-year-old Mahmoud Ibrahim, who opted for the abbreviated procedure. For them, the prosecutor has already asked for sentences of 4 and 6 years and the sentence is expected on May 4th. Meanwhile, in recent months, three other boys have ended up in prison and their trial is also approaching.

First conviction for New Year’s violence, the defendant: ‘Malagiustizia’

“He was next to the victims and formed a wall, together with the herd, while the girl was brutally stripped and raped on the shards of bottles”, explained the prosecutor Menegazzo in the indictment, who coordinated, with the adjunct Letizia Mannella, the investigations into the violence against a dozen girls, including two German tourists in their twenties. The prosecutor highlighted that the defendant lied in the investigation and in the trial, claiming that she was not part of the pack: “For him – he added – it would have been the 19-year-old who voluntarily dived into the group of 30-40 young people, an offensive version for the victim”. Against him, the prosecution continued, were the statements “of the two girls, of their friends”, the now well-known eyewitness video which ended up on the web, “the seized clothes and the same as those shown in the images and worn by him and the interceptions”.

“They pulled me by the arms and legs. I saw the one with the red jacket next to me”, the girl put into the record, confirming the recognition of Bouguedra, who also had “dyed blond” hair. He had been “the first to approach them and then the two had been surrounded”, recalled the prosecutor, clarifying that he with the others “increased the intimidating power of the packhe also built with his own body that wall which prevented the girls from escaping and the possibility of help from friends, he annihilated and paralyzed the reaction force” of the victims.

“This is justice in Italymine is not the first case of maljustice,” commented the 22-year-old, while the lawyer Giuseppe Boccia has announced an appeal. However, the judges granted the young man general extenuating circumstances and acquitted him of a robbery charge. They then recognized the 19-year-old, civil party with the lawyers Silvia Allai and Carlo Pellegri, a provisional compensation of 30 thousand euros. And a compensation of 7 thousand euros went to the Municipality of Milan, entered as a civil party in the trial for “non-pecuniary damages for the serious disturbance to citizens and damage to the image”. A city that even in the last few days has ended up in the news for acts of sexual violence, including the terrible abuses suffered by a woman in the Central Station elevator.

The victim’s lawyer, ‘courage rewarded’

This ruling “instills a sense of justice and enhances the excellent work done by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the courage of such a young girl to report and stand trial”. This is the comment of the lawyer Silvia Allai, who with her colleague Carlo Pellegri assists the 19-year-old civil party in the trial on gang sexual violence in Piazza Duomo in Milan on New Year’s Eve 2022. The trial ended today with a 5-year sentence and 10 months for 22-year-old Abdallah Bouguedra. “We are satisfied, even if obviously this sentence cannot fully repay the damage suffered by the girls”, added the lawyer Allai.

